Tipsheet

JK Rowling Says She’ll ‘Happily’ Do Prison Time for This

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  October 19, 2023 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Christophe Ena, file

This week, “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling said she would “happily” do prison time for misgendering someone who identifies as transgender. 

Rowling’s remarks came after the outlet Daily Mail published a story claiming that calling someone by the “wrong” pronoun could become a crime under a left-wing government. 

“Labour would make attacks motivated by hatred of the victim's gender identity into 'aggravated offences', including deliberately calling a person by the wrong pronouns,” the report stated. “ “This would bring transphobic abuse into line with assault and harassment motivated by hatred on the grounds of race or religion, which are punishable by up to two years in prison.”

Rowling responded to the news on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

“I’ll happily do two years if the alternative is compelled speech and forced denial of the reality and importance of sex,” Rowling wrote.

In recent years, Rowling has faced criticism, harassment and death threats for refusing to “affirm” transgender ideology, which Townhall has covered. This year, on a podcast episode of “The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling,” the author said she has come to the conclusion that the transgender movement is “dangerous.”

“I can only say that I’ve thought about it deeply and hard and long. And I’ve listened, I promise, to the other side,” she said. “And I believe, absolutely, that there is something dangerous about this movement, and it must be challenged.” 

“I am fighting what I see as a powerful, insidious misogynistic movement that I think has gained huge purchase in very influential areas of society. I do not see this particular movement as either benign or powerless,” she added. “So I’m afraid I stand with the women who are fighting to be heard against threats of loss of livelihood and threats to their safety.”

