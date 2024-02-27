‘I’m So Sick of This S***’ : J.K. Rowling Fires Back After Outlet Describes Trans Killer As a ‘Woman’

This week, best-selling author J.K. Rowling spoke out against the pro-transgender agenda, after a news outlet referred to a biological male “trans” criminal as a “woman.”

Advertisement

Rowling fired back at Sky News after it published a story about a 26-year-old male, Scarlet Blake, who is being jailed for killing a man. This murder came months after Blake live-streamed a video killing a cat.

According to BBC, Blake will serve his sentence in a men’s prison.

Sky News shared a post on X claiming that a “woman who filmed herself killing a cat before putting the animal in a blender has been jailed for life for murdering a man four months later.”

“I’m so sick of this shit. This is not a woman,” Rowling said in response.

“This are #NotOurCrimes.”

I'm so sick of this shit. This is not a woman. These are #NotOurCrimes https://t.co/ycjWefLCiw — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 26, 2024

Over the years, Rowling has been outspoken about the transgender agenda and its erasure of women. Last year, she said she’d “happily” do prison time for “misgendering” someone who is so-called “transgender.”

Rowling’s remarks came after the outlet Daily Mail published a story claiming that calling someone by the “wrong” pronoun could become a crime under a left-wing government.

“I’ll happily do two years if the alternative is compelled speech and forced denial of the reality and importance of sex,” Rowling wrote.

I'll happily do two years if the alternative is compelled speech and forced denial of the reality and importance of sex. Bring on the court case, I say. It'll be more fun than I've ever had on a red carpet. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 17, 2023

Before this, on a podcast episode of “The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling,” the author said she has come to the conclusion that the transgender movement is “dangerous,” which Townhall covered.

“I can only say that I’ve thought about it deeply and hard and long. And I’ve listened, I promise, to the other side,” she said. “And I believe, absolutely, that there is something dangerous about this movement, and it must be challenged.”