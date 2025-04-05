Texas Governor Issues Strong Warning Over Controversial 'Muslim City' Proposal

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) blocked the construction of a proposed Muslim-majority “city” in the Lone Star State. The development, which was reportedly backed by a group of Islamic investors, aimed to create a self-contained community with its own set of laws and governance. Abbott’s intervention underscores his commitment to preserving the state’s traditional values and upholding U.S. constitutional principles. Supporters applaud Abbott for taking a stand against what they see as an attempt to undermine the nation’s unity and identity.

Advertisement

This week, Governor Greg Abbott announced that the East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC) plans to construct a proposed Muslim neighborhood have been halted due to legal complications. Abbott has directed the developers to confirm within seven days that they are immediately halting any project construction he deemed illegal.

EPIC has advocated for building a brand new 1,000-home settlement just 40 minutes from Dallas. The community would include a mosque, faith-based school, community college, shopping center, and sporting facility.

Abbott launched more than a dozen state investigations into the Muslim-dominated development, claiming that EPIC City officials plan to impose Sharia law within the community. However, EPIC City developer's newly-hired attorney, Dan Cogdell, is claiming that the governor is “racial profiling.”

“It’s because they’re Muslim. It’s just that simple,” Cogdell claimed.

However, Abbott said that EPIC failed to obtain proper authorization and the permits needed for their construction project.

“The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality found that the group behind the proposed EPIC compound did not submit the required permits to begin construction,” Abbott said. “They must confirm within seven days that they are immediately ceasing any construction of their illegal project or face the full weight of the law. The State of Texas will enforce its laws and protect our communities from unlawful actions or threats posed by EPIC or its affiliates.”

Abbott previously took to social media to reaffirm his stance that Sharia law would not be permitted in Texas.

“To be clear, Sharia law is not allowed in Texas. Nor are Sharia cities. Nor are ‘no-go zones’ which this project seems to imply,” he wrote on X.

To be clear, Sharia law is not allowed in Texas.



Nor are Sharia cities.



Nor are “no go zones“ which this project seems to imply.



Bottom line. The project as proposed in the video is not allowed in Texas. https://t.co/5Sw5VdXD31 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 24, 2025

“And Sharia law is outlawed in Texas under a law I signed in 2017. Texas is investigating EPIC City for many allegations, including attempts to circumvent that law. All entities in Texas must follow state law, not Sharia law,” the governor added in a separate statement.

And Sharia law is outlawed in Texas under a law I signed in 2017.



Texas is investigating EPIC City for many allegations, including attempts to circumvent that law.



All entities in Texas must follow state law, not Sharia law. https://t.co/lrlefjelOV — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 1, 2025