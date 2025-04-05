Independent Reporter Highlights What's Fueling the Panic Over Trump's Tariffs
Authorities Arrest Man for Threatening to Kill Trump

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | April 05, 2025 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Law enforcement has arrested a Florida man for making multiple death threats against President Donald Trump on social media.

The Jupiter Police Department (JPD) said its officers “arrested Glen DeCicco on charges of Making Written Threats to Kill, following an investigation into statements made on social media targeting President Donald J. Trump.”

The arrest took place on Friday, according to a press release from the department.

The investigation began after JPD was alerted to a concerning Facebook post. Detectives reviewed DeCicco’s social media activity and confirmed that he had made a written threat directed at the President.

The Jupiter Police Department worked in coordination with the United States Secret Service throughout the investigation.

Detectives and Special Agents interviewed the suspect and he was taken into custody by JPD without incident.

The authorities told reporters that DeCicco allegedly posted “multiple threatening messages” including specific details about how he would carry out the assassination attempt.

The JPD responded to the threats after receiving tips about the social media posts.

Law enforcement took DeCicco into custody as part of a joint effort between state and federal law enforcement officials. The police uncovered items that could have potentially been used to carry out the suspect’s alleged threats.

If DeCicco is convicted, he could face up to 15 years in prison. The investigation is currently ongoing.

During the 2024 campaign, two individuals tried to take Trump’s life in two separate assassination attempts. Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire at Trump and attendees at a rally in Pennsylvania. One of the rounds grazed the president’s ear as he stood on stage. Fortunately, members of the Secret Service shot Crooks dead before he could kill Trump.

The second would-be assassin, named Ryan Wesley Routh, was found hiding out at a golf course that Trump was set to play at.

The authorities spotted him in the bushes, where he had been waiting for hours with a rifle.

The suspect, who was seen carrying a rifle near the vicinity of former President Donald Trump’s West Palm Beach, Florida, Golf Course, is reportedly a white male in his mid-60s. Martin County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested him on I-95 after he fled the scene. Reports say he was unarmed and remained calm during the arrest.

According to Fox News, Secret Service agents took immediate action on Trump and covered him right away after they spotted the gunman, thanks to snipers with tripods. They reportedly had eyes on the location in which the gunman was.

