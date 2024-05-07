Here’s How Harvard University Will Respond to Pro-Hamas Student Protesters

On Monday, Harvard University interim president Alan Garber threatened pro-Hamas student protesters with "involuntary leave" from the school if they do not clear out their encampments.

“Over the last 12 days, the encampment in Harvard Yard has disrupted our educational activities and operations. The right to free speech, including protest and dissent, is vital to the work of the research university. But it is not unlimited. It must be exercised in a time, place, and manner that respects the right of our community members to do their work, pursue their education, and enjoy the opportunities that a residential campus has to offer,” Garber said in a statement.

"Those who participate in or perpetuate its continuation will be referred for involuntary leave from their schools," Garber added. “Among other implications, students placed on involuntary leave may not be able to sit for exams, may not continue to reside in Harvard housing, and must cease to be present on campus until reinstated.”

Harvard has found itself in hot water multiple times over the past few months over antisemitism. The co-chair of a task force set up at Harvard University to combat antisemitism abruptly resigned in February, just weeks after she assumed the position, which Townhall covered.

Additionally, Townhall reported how Harvard decided to host a radical Palestinian speaker who claimed that Hamas’ attack on Israel was a "normal human struggle for freedom."

Prior to this, Harvard’s former president, Claudine Gay, was forced to resign from her post after she refused to say if calling for a genocide against Jewish people goes against the school’s code of conduct. Townhall previously exposed student leaders at the university who took part in a joint statement blaming Israel for Hama’s attack.

Not to mention, the U.S. Department of Education announced that it had launched investigations into seven schools over allegations of antisemitism and “Islamophobia.” Harvard was one of the schools on the list.

In recent weeks, at schools across the country, college students have created pro-Hamas encampments. In some cases, staff members at schools have supported these efforts.

Last week, Townhall reported how Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar’s daughter was suspended from Barnard College for her involvement in anti-Israel protests in the wake of Hamas’ attack on Israel. The protests took place at Columbia University, and Omar’s daughter, Isra Hirsi, was eventually arrested.

“I’m an organizer with CU Apartheid Divest @ColumbiaSJP, in my 3 years at @BarnardCollege I have never been reprimanded or received any disciplinary warnings,” Hirsi wrote on X.

“I just received notice that I am 1 of 3 students suspended for standing in solidarity with Palestinians facing a genocide,” she added. “Those of us in Gaza Solidarity Encampment will not be intimidated. we will stand resolute until our demands are met.”