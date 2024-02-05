Harvard Digs Its Hole Even Deeper With Upcoming Event

Harvard University, one of the schools currently under investigation for antisemitism, will host a radical Palestinian speaker who claimed that Hamas’ barbaric attack on Israel was a "normal human struggle for freedom."

Advertisement

According to the New York Post, the professor, Dalal Saeb Iriqat,a professor at the Arab American University in Ramallah, said: “The Palestinian people have the right to defend themselves, the right to live with dignity and freedom. I am shocked that the world is shocked!”

“Today is just a normal human struggle 4 #Freedom,” she reportedly added. The following day, she continued, “We will never forgive the Israeli right wing extreme government for making us take their children and elderly as hostages.”

“The Israeli public need to realize that their own government had caused all this bloodshed and they remain the ones responsible for this escalatin [sic] and losses of civilians lives.”

Harvard to host radical Palestinian speaker who defended Hamas massacres https://t.co/j1QkYxYfEY pic.twitter.com/1gjLHgXt8q — New York Post (@nypost) February 3, 2024

Reportedly, Iriqat will speak as part of Harvard’s “Middle East Dialogue” Harvard Kennedy School’s Belfer Center on March 7. She is reportedly presented as an expert in “diplomacy and conflict resolution.”

Harvard’s former president, Claudine Gay, forced to resign from her post after she refused to say if calling for a genocide against Jewish people goes against the school’s code of conduct. Townhall previously exposed student leaders at the university who took part in a joint statement blaming Israel for Hama’s attack.

Shortly after, U.S. Department of Education announced that it had launched investigations into seven schools over allegations of antisemitism and “Islamophobia.” Harvard was one of the schools on the list.