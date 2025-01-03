VIP
Governor, I'm Not Sure Wolfing Down Steaks After a Terrorist Attack Is a...
Nola Terrorist Home: Is It Normal for the FBI to Leave This Much...
What the Hell Was That Ad, AllState?
FBI Decides to Punch Itself in the Face Again With This Update on...
REPORT: Mexican Immigration Officials Helping Illegals Enter US Through Taxi Scheme
Elon Musk Threatens to Sue Media Outlets Over Tesla Cybertruck Explosion Coverage
US Army Soldier Charged for Selling Donald Trump's and Kamala Harris' Phone Records
Trump Announces Treasury Department Team, Ambassador Nominations
Biden Blocks Sale of US Steel to Japanese Company
Republicans Demand Answers From Yellen After Treasury Hacked by CCP
VIP
New Orleans Had Effective Anti-Vehicle Barriers. The Reason They Weren't Used Is Shocking.
Investigation Launched After Nearly 200 Uncounted Ballots Discovered
Tyrus Has a Theory on Why Biden Is Giving Liz Cheney an Award
Insane: How a California Small Business Got Shut Down By Frivolous Lawsuit
Tipsheet

MSNBC Analyst Makes Stunning Admission About President Biden

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  January 03, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

On Thursday, a left-leaning MSNBC contributor acknowledged that President Joe Biden’s handling of the border crisis was “not Biden’s finest moment” and that President-elect Donald Trump “is not wrong” about his handling of the crisis.

Advertisement

The analyst, Steve Rattner, previously worked in the Obama administration. On “Morning Joe,” he shared a series of charts analyzing Biden’s presidency. 

Predictably, one chart detailed the number of illegal alien crossings in the United States. 

“The border was not Biden’s finest moment, frankly,” he claimed. 

“You can see what happened here,” Rattner said while pointing to the graph, which showed a sharp uptick.

“And Trump is not wrong when he talks about how border crossings were quite low. They’re running about 74,000 a month when he left office and they, in fact, did shoot up,” he admitted.

“Some of it was some things Biden says and ways that they put a moratorium, for example, on deportations. But, in fact, we did get up here to almost 300,000 a month…border crossings have come back down,” he explained.

"They’re running about 100,000 at the moment. We went up the hill and went down the hill, but, unfortunately, that was costly to Biden during the election." he continued.

In an op-ed published in The New York Times, Rattner made the same revelation about Biden’s presidency (via NYT):

Recommended

Insane: How a California Small Business Got Shut Down By Frivolous Lawsuit Guy Benson
Advertisement

A significant factor in the Democrats’ election loss was doubtless Americans’ fears of migrants storming our southern border. Yes, Mr. Biden made a consequential mistake early in his presidency by at least seeming to encourage migrants to try to enter the United States, resulting in a surge of encounters to more than 300,000 a month by late 2023, compared with 74,000 at the end of the Trump presidency.

In a statement to the New York Post, Karoline Leavitt, a spokesperson for the Trump transition team, said that Trump will end the illegal alien invasion once he takes office. 

“President Trump was given a mandate by the American people to stop the invasion of illegal immigrants, secure the border, and deport dangerous criminals and terrorists that make our communities less safe. He will deliver,” Leavitt said.

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Insane: How a California Small Business Got Shut Down By Frivolous Lawsuit Guy Benson
Tyrus Has a Theory on Why Biden Is Giving Liz Cheney an Award Rebecca Downs
Germany's New Morgenthau Plan Victor Davis Hanson
Elon Musk Threatens to Sue Media Outlets Over Tesla Cybertruck Explosion Coverage Jeff Charles
Nola Terrorist Home: Is It Normal for the FBI to Leave This Much Evidence Behind? Matt Vespa
What the Hell Was That Ad, AllState? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Insane: How a California Small Business Got Shut Down By Frivolous Lawsuit Guy Benson
Advertisement