Governor, I'm Not Sure Wolfing Down Steaks After a Terrorist Attack Is a...
Nola Terrorist Home: Is It Normal for the FBI to Leave This Much...
FBI Decides to Punch Itself in the Face Again With This Update on...
Everyone Is Going Nuts and Committing Acts of Mayhem Before Trump Takes Office
Germany's New Morgenthau Plan
Biden Makes Bald Eagle America’s National Bird
New Orleans Had Effective Anti-Vehicle Barriers. The Reason They Weren't Used Is Shocking.
Investigation Launched After Nearly 200 Uncounted Ballots Discovered
Vegas Cyber Truck Explosion Likely a Non- Political Suicide
You Can't Catch What You're Not Looking For
Blood on the News Media’s Hands
Medicare Advantage Deserves a Hard Look From Musk and Ramaswamy
Lax Enforcement of Rules, Misplaced Sympathy Plague Poor School Children
New Year, Same as the Old Year
Tipsheet

What the Hell Was That Ad, AllState?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 03, 2025 6:35 AM
Nati Harnik

The AllState Sugar Bowl was held yesterday after being postponed due to the heinous terror attack committed in New Orleans on New Year’s Day. Shamsud-Din Jabba, 42, killed 14 people on Bourbon Street, where he used a Ford truck to run down pedestrians and later opened fire on other bystanders. Police killed him.  

Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Georgia Bulldogs issued statements of condolences to the families but played their college playoff game at 4 PM EST on Thursday. The Fighting Irish emerged victorious, beating Georgia 23-10 in a defensive slugfest. The Irish are moving on to play Penn State next week, but during the commercial break, Allstate, who sponsored the bowl, had this crazy ad about the attack. 

AllState’s Chairman, President, and CEO Tom Wilson decided to lecture the audience, saying we need to curb our addiction to divisiveness and negativity and be more willing to accept people’s imperfections. Are you kidding me? That’s where you want to go with this, sir? We don’t need to accept anything from an ISIS terrorist like Jabbar, who pledged allegiance to ISIS before he launched his senseless massacre in Nola. 

 AllState is not in good hands. 

