What the Hell Was That Ad, AllState?

The AllState Sugar Bowl was held yesterday after being postponed due to the heinous terror attack committed in New Orleans on New Year’s Day. Shamsud-Din Jabba, 42, killed 14 people on Bourbon Street, where he used a Ford truck to run down pedestrians and later opened fire on other bystanders. Police killed him.

Advertisement

Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Georgia Bulldogs issued statements of condolences to the families but played their college playoff game at 4 PM EST on Thursday. The Fighting Irish emerged victorious, beating Georgia 23-10 in a defensive slugfest. The Irish are moving on to play Penn State next week, but during the commercial break, Allstate, who sponsored the bowl, had this crazy ad about the attack.

Turned on the Notre Dame - Georgia game for it to start with this ridiculous propaganda from @Allstate on yesterday’s terrorist attack:



“We need to overcome an addiction to divisiveness and negativity… & accept people’s imperfections and differences”??!!!



You’re JOKING. pic.twitter.com/Xiwdek3BoP — Isabel Brown (@theisabelb) January 2, 2025

Allstate CEO Tim Wilson calls the mass*cre of Americans in New Orleans an “imperfection.”



Wilson needs to step down as CEO immediately and the Allstate stock needs to collapse.



What he’s said is unforgivable.pic.twitter.com/DY7sqFmIIa — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 3, 2025

AllState’s Chairman, President, and CEO Tom Wilson decided to lecture the audience, saying we need to curb our addiction to divisiveness and negativity and be more willing to accept people’s imperfections. Are you kidding me? That’s where you want to go with this, sir? We don’t need to accept anything from an ISIS terrorist like Jabbar, who pledged allegiance to ISIS before he launched his senseless massacre in Nola.

AllState is not in good hands.