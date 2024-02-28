Harvard’s Antisemitism Task Force Co-Chair Abruptly Resigns

The co-chair of a task force set up at Harvard University to combat antisemitism resigned on Sunday, just weeks after she assumed the position.

The co-chair, Raffaella Sadun, a professor of business administration, did not give a reason for stepping down from the task force, according to The New York Times. But, the outlet noted that Sadum “appeared to be frustrated at how long it was taking to make progress on addressing the issue.”

“Basically her conclusion is that she didn’t feel confident or satisfied that she could lead and influence this process in a way that made sense to her,” Rabbi Hirschy Zarchi of Harvard Chabad, a Jewish campus organization, told the Times.

Harvard has been plagued with claims of Antisemitism ever since Hamas launched its barbaric attack on Israel in October.

This month, Townhall reported how Harvard decided to host a radical Palestinian speaker who claimed that Hamas’ attack on Israel was a "normal human struggle for freedom."

Prior to this, Harvard’s former president, Claudine Gay, was forced to resign from her post after she refused to say if calling for a genocide against Jewish people goes against the school’s code of conduct. Townhall previously exposed student leaders at the university who took part in a joint statement blaming Israel for Hama’s attack.

Not to mention, the U.S. Department of Education announced that it had launched investigations into seven schools over allegations of antisemitism and “Islamophobia.” Harvard was one of the schools on the list.