Nikki Haley Says America Will Have a ‘Female President’ in 2024, Either Her or Kamala Harris

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  February 23, 2024 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Steven Senne

In remarks on Thursday, 2024 presidential hopeful Nikki Haley said that America will have a female president, either herself or Vice President Kamala Harris. 

Haley made the remark on CNN’s “The Lead” program with Jake Tapper.

“If you want a change in our country…we won’t get a change if we don’t win an election. Donald Trump will not win the general election,” Haley said in the interview. 

“You can have him win any primary you want — he will not win a general election. We will have a female president of the United States; it will either be me or it will be Harris. But, if Donald Trump is the nominee, you can mark my words, he will not win a general election,” she said. 

“We can do better,” she continued. “These are the two most disliked politicians in America. Look at the polls. Look at what they’re saying. Sixty percent of Americans are saying Donald Trump’s too old and Joe Biden’s too old to be president.”

Tapper pointed out Haley said in one of the Republican presidential debates that she would support Trump as the nominee even if he were a convicted felon.

“I don’t think the American people would support a convicted felon, but I will tell you that I have  a lot of issues with Donald Trump…I have even more issues than Joe Biden,” she said before adding that Trump will spend “more time in a courtroom than the campaign trail.”

Trump has been defeating Haley in primary elections across the country. 

Late last month, in the New Hampshire primary election, an exit poll showed that the majority of voters who cast their vote supporting Haley were not registered Republican, which Townhall covered

According to the CNN exit poll, 70 percent of voters for Haley were registered undeclared. Twenty-seven percent were registered Republican, while 3 percent of voters were unregistered before the day of the election.


