Manhattan School Board Takes Bold Step to Protect Women’s Sports From Trans Athletes

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  March 22, 2024 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Manhattan’s largest neighborhood school board district approved a resolution that could lead to a ban on so-called “transgender” athletes in girls’ sports, according to a report from the New York Post. 

Reportedly, Community Education Council District 2, which serves Manhattan from the Lower East Side to the Upper East Side, passed the resolution in an 8-3 vote on Wednesday.

The measure demands that the city’s Department of Education allow a public review of its policy allowing males who think they’re girls to play women’s sports (via NYP):

The vote took place at the end of a contentious meeting in midtown Manhattan attended by City Council members, district parents and “Umbrella Academy” actor Elliot Page, who transitioned in 2020 and has been a strong supporter of trans youth.

Predictably, most speakers at the meeting spoke out against the resolution, claiming that kids who think they’re transgender need to be “affirmed” of their so-called gender identity.

“We are outraged that you’re considering a resolution targeting transgender girls and sports. It is utterly shocking that such a regressive and harmful resolution is being proposed in the school district in the middle of Manhattan,” NYC Council member Erik Bottcher said at the meeting. 

Townhall previously covered how a charter school that will focus on “queer” and “transgender” issues may open in Brooklyn, New York, despite outcry from critics. The proposed tuition-free school would serve as a “genderful environment” for children in grades 5 through 9 to “embrace their own identity, and decide how they will authentically walk, through the world.”

Late last month, Townhall reported how Nassau County, New York banned girls’ sports leagues that permit so-called “transgender” athletes to compete against females. The move was done through an executive order signed by County Executive Bruce Blakeman. Shortly after, New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) sent a cease-and-desist letter to the county over the order.

In response to the cease-and-desist letter, Blakeman announced that the county would sue James. And, former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner came out in support of the measure protecting women’s sports. 

“New York state wants to prioritize illusions like social affirmation,” Jenner said in remarks on Monday about James’ pro-transgender agenda. 

“I grew up here, it’s a living hellscape with the migrant crisis, rampant violent crime…the National Guard’s being deployed to the subways. Higher taxes…a record amount of people and businesses leaving the state. Meanwhile, the female-led attorney general’s office has prioritized one thing: her political future,” Jenner added.

