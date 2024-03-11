Biden Celebrates Ramadan by Repeating Hamas Propaganda
Tipsheet

Jen Psaki’s Take on Biden’s Pro-Abortion State of the Union Is Something Else

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  March 11, 2024 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

On Friday, former White House press secretary and MSNBC host Jen Psaki applauded President Joe Biden’s radical pro-abortion remarks in his State of the Union address, where he seemingly threatened the United States Supreme Court. 

As Townhall previously reported, Biden’s address was chock-full of pro-abortion rhetoric. First lady Jill Biden even invited Kate Cox, a Texas woman who underwent an abortion in her second trimester of pregnancy over the fact that her unborn baby was diagnosed with a disabilit,  as one of her guests. In his speech, President Biden praised Cox’s decision to end her unborn daughter's life.

Furthermore, Biden took aim at the Supreme Court over its 2022 Dobbs v. Jackson decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade

“I thought the moment with the Supreme Court on abortion was one of the most interesting moments,” Psaki said, according to The Hill. “President Biden is a traditionalist, he’s an institutionalist, especially when it comes to our judicial system.”

“And you could feel the anger from him over Dobbs and over some of the recent actions of the Supreme Court. I thought that was a particularly powerful moment,” she added.

Biden, along with many other Democrats, have refused to say if they support restrictions on abortion. Last year, Psaki claimed that “no one supports abortion up until birth.” 

Former Democrat Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and California Gov. Gavin Newsom have shared their support for late-term abortions on-the-record. And many Senate Democrats have shown their explicit support for abortions up til birth with radical legislation like the “Women’s Health Protection Act” (WHPA).


