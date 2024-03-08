Biden Threatens the Supreme Court During State of the Union

Speaking on the House floor Thursday night during his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden openly attacked the U.S. Supreme Court over the June 2022 ruling on Dobbs vs. Jackson Women's Health Organization. The decision, which was decided 5-4, returned the issue of abortion to the states.

Advertisement

Joe Biden THREATENS the Supreme Court:



"With all due respect, Justices, Women are not without electrical power! Excuse me, electoral or political power. You're about to realize just how much you're..."#SOTU pic.twitter.com/KkZqS7OqI6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 8, 2024

In the aftermath of the Dobbs ruling, leftist agitators launched intimidation protests at the homes of conservative Supreme Court Justices, forcing some of them to relocate for security reasons. A man was arrested for attempting to assassinate Justice Brett Kavanaugh at his home in Maryland.

"An armed California man was arrested near Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home between 1:00 and 2:00 am Wednesday and allegedly told law enforcement he wanted to kill the Supreme Court justice, according to reporting from multiple sources that was confirmed by the Supreme Court on Wednesday," Townhall reported in June 2022. "The arrest of a man with at least one weapon who proclaimed his desire to kill Justice Kavanaugh over the leaked SCOTUS opinion that showed Roe v. Wade being overturned follows violent attacks against pro-life organizations as the left's rhetoric — and actions — against conservatives continue to escalate."

"Protestors" also targeted the home of Justice Amy Coney Barrett and intimidated her children at their school.

Protesters have now descended upon the home of Justice Amy Coney Barrett and her family, including seven children. This is just a day after the alleged attempted murder of her colleague, Justice Kavanaugh. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 9, 2022

According to 18 U.S. Code § 1507, it is illegal to picket the home of a federal judge.

"Whoever, with the intent of interfering with, obstructing, or impeding the administration of justice, or with the intent of influencing any judge, juror, witness, or court officer, in the discharge of his duty, pickets or parades in or near a building housing a court of the United States, or in or near a building or residence occupied or used by such judge, juror, witness, or court officer, or with such intent uses any sound-truck or similar device or resorts to any other demonstration in or near any such building or residence, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year, or both," the code states.