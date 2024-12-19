Biden Bails on End of the Year Norm

President Joe Biden is bailing, once again, on the White House tradition of holding a press conference at the end of the year. The move is especially significant given Biden will not return to the Oval Office for a second term. Biden left for Delaware Tuesday where he will remain through Christmas.

During a press briefing last week, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre would not commit to a press conference and laughably claimed the Biden administration had reestablished "norms" when working with reporters. Biden hasn't given a single press conference in 2024.

While Biden avoids the press, the administrative state is hard at work implementing final elements of his far left agenda.

In one of Joe Biden's last moves, his EPA just approved a plan for California to ban ALL gas cars.



It's a sad example of how the Democratic Party has gone off the rails.



Whatever your personal politics, today's Democratic Party should not trusted with power. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) December 18, 2024

Meanwhile, President-elect Donald Trump held a press conference from Mar-a-Lago Monday for more than an hour. He covered a wide range of topics and took a number of questions from reporters.

