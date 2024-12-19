Biden Bails on End of the Year Norm

We've Identified Who Was Killed in the Wisconsin Christian Shooting
Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 19, 2024 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Joe Biden is bailing, once again, on the White House tradition of holding a press conference at the end of the year. The move is especially significant given Biden will not return to the Oval Office for a second term. Biden left for Delaware Tuesday where he will remain through Christmas. 

During a press briefing last week, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre would not commit to a press conference and laughably claimed the Biden administration had reestablished "norms" when working with reporters. Biden hasn't given a single press conference in 2024. 

While Biden avoids the press, the administrative state is hard at work implementing final elements of his far left agenda. 

Meanwhile, President-elect Donald Trump held a press conference from Mar-a-Lago Monday for more than an hour. He covered a wide range of topics and took a number of questions from reporters. 

