Fani Willis Is Officially Kicked Off Trump's Case

Mia Cathell
Mia Cathell  |  December 19, 2024 9:50 AM
Alyssa Pointer/Pool Photo via AP

The Georgia Court of Appeals has officially disqualified Fulton County DA Fani Willis from prosecuting President-elect Donald Trump and his remaining co-defendants in the crumbling 2020 election interference case.

According to the 31-page decision handed down Thursday, the state's appeals court ruled that there was, in fact, a conflict of interest that arose when Willis hired special prosecutor Nathan Wade and proceeded to have an undisclosed affair with him during the prosecutorial process.

Applying the "appearance" standard, the three-judge panel—comprised of all GOP appointees—concluded that the "significant" "appearance of impropriety" was indeed "improper."

"While we recognize that an appearance of impropriety generally is not enough to support disqualification, this is the rare case in which disqualification is mandated and no other remedy will suffice to restore public confidence in the integrity of these proceedings," the ruling reads, finding that the lower court's "remedy" was insufficient.

Judge Scott McAfee, the Fulton County trial judge who had presided over the Democrat DA's prosecutorial misconduct proceedings earlier this year, ultimately allowed Willis to remain in charge of the case, so long as Wade resigned. Within hours of McAfee's non-disqualification decision, Wade recused himself for the sake of the case's continuance.

After "carefully considering" the trial court's findings, the appeals court found that McAfee "erred by failing to disqualify DA Willis and her office."

"The remedy crafted by the trial court to prevent an ongoing appearance of impropriety did nothing to address the appearance of impropriety that existed at times when DA Willis was exercising her broad pretrial discretion about who to prosecute and what charges to bring," Thursday's decision says.

Therefore, the trio of judges reversed the trial court's denial of the defense's motion to disqualify Willis.

However, they denied the defense's motion seeking the indictment's dismissal altogether.

Since the appeals court declined to toss out the case entirely, that means another prosecutor could, in theory, take over.

"There's a good chance the Supreme Court of Georgia reverses the Court of Appeals on this," assessed Georgia State University professor Anthony Kreis. "They don't create a new rule or clarify any standard for prosecutorial disqualification but only craft a remedy they'd prefer. I don't think that can be correct. It's rather extraordinary."

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

