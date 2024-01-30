Texas Rep Reveals How Many Known or Suspected Terrorists Have Entered Through the Southern Border

In a House Judiciary hearing on Tuesday, Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy and Texas’ First Assistant Attorney General Brent Webster shared how the Biden administration has incentivized criminals to cross the southern border and come into the United States.

Advertisement

In the hearing, Roy shared that over five million illegal aliens have been released into the United States, which includes more than 1.8 million known “got aways.” Many of these illegals do not have to appear in court until 2031 or 2035.

“These releases include hundreds, thousands of criminals that have wreaked havoc in our communities,” Roy said, citing examples of illegal immigrant crimes that have occurred in the United States under President Joe Biden’s leadership.

“Since the beginning of the fiscal year 2021, 331 known or suspected terrorists have been caught crossing the southern border,” Roy said. “The fact is, there is an increasing number of known individuals affiliated with dangerous groups across this world that are flooding into the United States because this administration refuses to carry out its constitutional duty to maintain operational control of the border.”

On his first day in office, Joe Biden reversed all successful border policies put in place by President Trump.



Americans are suffering from the consequences.



WATCH: Subcommittee Chairman @RepChipRoy’s opening statement ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/lM54ghZnUk — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) January 30, 2024

Roy added that schools, shelters, and health facilities are overwhelmed in many cities as the invasion at the southern border continues.

“I met last week in Brackettville, Texas, about three hours from my house, about 45 miles from Eagle Pass, about 200 land owners and local officials in south Texas, breaking down in tears about the destruction of their community,” Roy said. “One rancher who has had to fix his fence 400 times. He’s had to repair his fence 400 times in the last three years.”

Roy added that high-speed car chases involving human smugglers lead to the deaths of American citizens in towns near the border.

First Assistant Attorney General Brent Webster explained that the Biden administration continuously “fails” Texas in helping to secure the border.

“Currently, we are litigating more than a dozen cases against the open borders extremists in the Biden administration who’ve allowed illegal aliens, cartels, human traffickers, drug smugglers, terrorists, and trans-national criminal organizations to bring chaos into America,” Webster said.

In response to the Biden administration's failures to protect the border, Texas has launched Operation Lone Star and began installing razor wire at the border. A lawsuit ensued, which made its way to the Supreme Court. As Townhall covered, the Supreme Court sided with the Biden administration in a split decision that will allow federal agents to cut razor wire installed by Texas officials along the U.S.-Mexico border to deter illegal immigrants.

Advertisement

“I’m here today to ask help from Congress. Please help Texas. Please help stop this invasion.”



Watch First Assistant Attorney General of Texas Brent Webster outline the consequences of Joe Biden’s open border policies. 👇 pic.twitter.com/vmn4sSYwUG — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) January 30, 2024

Despite this, Webster shared that the Supreme Court never ordered Texas to remove its razor wire installed at the southern border.

Happening now: @JudiciaryGOP is holding a hearing “Southern Border Crisis: The Constitution and the United States”



First assistant attorney general of Texas Brent Webster testifies saying the Supreme Court never ordered Texas to remove the razor/concertina wire, “that is false.”… pic.twitter.com/YcR2bq6lgc — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) January 30, 2024

This month, Townhall covered how Roy urged Texas to ignore the ruling.

“They have a duty under the Constitution … and every other norm of leadership of any sovereign state, to protect your citizens, period, full stop. There is no exception to that,” Roy told Fox News Digital. “And if the Supreme Court wants to ignore that truth, which a slim majority did, Texas still had the duty, Texas leaders still have the duty, to defend their people.”

Advertisement

He added: "It's like, if someone's breaking into your house, and the court says, 'Oh, sorry. You can't defend yourself.' What do you tell the court? You tell the court to go to hell, you defend yourself and then figure it out later."

Video footage showed Texas National Guard soldiers installing more razor wire.

More razor wire being installed in Eagle Pass by Texas National Guard soldiers



pic.twitter.com/pd11VevP9e — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 23, 2024



