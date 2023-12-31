Republicans Remind Biden of the Crisis He Caused at the Border for the Third Year In a Row

December was supposed to see the fewest amount of border crossers. Instead, it saw glass-shattering numbers.

A record-breaking amount of border crossers stormed the United States in December, with 276,000 apprehensions— the highest ever on record.

According to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) sources, the December record came just one month after November's highest, with nearly 250,000 border encounters.

As 2023 comes to an end, Republicans are taking the opportunity to remind President Joe Biden of what he has done to the nation’s borders— and what he refuses to do.

“All records being blown out of the water under the Biden admin as the crisis gets worse — not better,” Fox News Bill Melugin tweeted.

BREAKING: CBP sources tell FOX there have now been over 276,00 migrant encounters at the southern border in December, the highest single month ever recorded, breaking the prior record set in September at 269,735, and there are still 3 days of December left. Record is being… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 29, 2023

Republicans are slamming the president for his blatant ignorance regarding the border, in which he has rolled the red carpet out for illegal aliens to walk in and reap the same—if not better— benefits of law-abiding American citizens.

The highest single month ever recorded.



Let that sink in.



The Biden administration’s open-border policies helped facilitate this chaos.



We need border security NOW. https://t.co/jQngTp6QoI — Rep. David Schweikert (@RepDavid) December 29, 2023

Remember: December is SUPPOSED to be a “slower” month for migrant apprehensions.



Unless and until amnesty-first Senate Republicans realize that #HR2 halts this chaos, we will only see more of the same.

#NoSecurityNoFunding https://t.co/Iwp2vTx951 — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 29, 2023

Mayorkas’ border crisis is breaking its own records—and Americans are paying the cost.



Accountability is coming. https://t.co/EKv5XKFNBI — House Homeland GOP (@HomelandGOP) December 29, 2023

Instead of closing the border, the Biden Administration told Mexican leaders it would allow “orderly, humane, and regular migration” with the country. The leaders also discussed various trade options and suggested giving amnesty to millions of illegal aliens who already live in the U.S.

Biden’s “wave them in” policy has not only allowed illegal migrants to take advantage of the president’s weakness but dangerous drug cartels and human traffickers as well.

As Americans suffer, cartels are making billions by bringing illegal migrants to the U.S. Similarly, Biden is enjoying his New Years by spending his 400th-something day on vacation in the Caribbean while the border slowly burns.