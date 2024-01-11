Inspector General Launches New Investigation Into Austin Going MIA
Chris Christie's Campaign Is Dead, But He Left a Nasty Note for Republicans
Is Biden About to Finally Launch Strikes Against Houthi Targets in Yemen?
Johns Hopkins Medicine Scrambling After Publishing Its Definition of 'Privilege'
GOP Playing Liar, Liar, Pants on Fire
Trump Defies Judge's Orders, Delivers Closing Arguments
Left-Wing City to Expect Budget Cuts Over Illegal Immigrant Influx
Did Michelle Obama's Chances of Being the Democratic Nominee Just Go Up?
Sick: San Francisco School Districts Tells Teachers to Indoctrinate Students With Hamas Pr...
The Real Life Consequences of 'Sanctuary' Policies: Fairfax County Edition
Fetterman Gives Us Another 'Based' Take on Israel
Ohio House Overrides Governor's Veto on Legislation Protecting Women's Sports
Here's How Trump Is Performing in This Key State
Ten Reasons Why I Am Supporting Ron DeSantis Instead of Nikki Haley or...
Tipsheet

House Judiciary Hearing Highlights the Cost of Illegal Immigration to American Taxpayers

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  January 11, 2024 5:45 PM
AP Photo/Gregory Bull

In a House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement hearing on Thursday, to reveal how President Joe Biden’s open border policies have strained American taxpayers and put national security at risk.

Advertisement

In the hearing, Republican Rep. Wesley Hunt (TX) said that the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has an “entirely different standard” for illegal immigrants boarding flights in the U.S.  

“This is a line in the Tucson airport specially made for non-citizens,” Hunt said in his remarks while showing a graphic of the airport. 

“The sign says: ‘Non-U.S. citizens without passports enter here.’ Without passports. That is the tip of the iceberg,” he said, adding that they may go forward with no verification or photo ID. 

“You know what a valid form of ID is for an illegal alien, according to TSA, today? An arrest warrant…they can get on a plane with an arrest warrant,” Hunt added. “This is not only an assault on American citizens, but a grave threat to our national security.”

“We also know, in the last two years, over 200 people on the terrorist watch list have been caught at the border that we know of…I fought for this country to keep those people out of our country to keep it safer,” he added.

Recommended

The Reason Why This Missouri Teacher Was Arrested Will Shock You Madeline Leesman
Advertisement

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan added that children have been suffering academically since the lockdowns implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic. And now, students in New York are being forced to work remotely so that illegal immigrants can be housed in their school.

Danyela Souza Egorov, a legal immigrant to the United States from Brazil, said that the illegal immigrants in New York City have had a “devastating” impact on its social services.

“Every day, I hear from my community concerns about the impact of this crisis in our schools,” she explained, adding that teachers are given very short notice about if they will receive an influx of students from another country. 

“Since 1990, no more than 45,000 people were granted asylum in the U.S. per year. But last year, there were 2.5 million border crossings,” she continued. “How many more services will low income New York citizens have to lose to finance this policy?” 

Advertisement

Manuel Mello III, the fire department chief in Eagle Pass, Texas, explained that it costs about $15,000 to $18,000 a day to respond to calls from the illegal immigrants.

A recent study released by the Center for Immigration Studies found that 59 percent of non-citizen households in the United States, which includes illegal immigrants, use one or more major welfare programs. 

“Illegal immigrants can receive welfare on behalf of U.S.-born children, and illegal immigrant children can receive school lunch/breakfast and WIC directly. A number of states provide Medicaid to some illegal adults and children, and a few provide SNAP. Several million illegal immigrants also have work authorization (e.g. DACA, TPS, and some asylum applicants) allowing receipt of the EITC,” the study added.

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Reason Why This Missouri Teacher Was Arrested Will Shock You Madeline Leesman
Did Michelle Obama's Chances of Being the Democratic Nominee Just Go Up? Rebecca Downs
Johns Hopkins Medicine Scrambling After Publishing Its Definition of 'Privilege' Spencer Brown
Yeah, No – We’re Not Ready to Forgive Bud Light Kurt Schlichter
Trump Defies Judge's Orders, Delivers Closing Arguments Sarah Arnold
'Show of Hands!' Vivek Ramaswamy Calls Out the Lying Press to Their Faces Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Reason Why This Missouri Teacher Was Arrested Will Shock You Madeline Leesman
Advertisement