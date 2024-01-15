Male Inmate Who Identifies As ‘Trans Woman’ Sues Left-Wing City for Placing Him in Men’s Prison

A biological male who thinks he’s a “transgender woman” is suing the City of New York after he was placed in a male detention center at Rikers Island.

The inmate, Ali Miles, who also goes by Dylan Miles, is a “self-identified Muslim woman,” according to Daily Mail. Miles is suing the city for $22 million, claiming that he was discriminated against based on his gender identity.

Reportedly, Miles was held at the George R. Vierno Center on Rikers from June to July 2022 before he was transferred to Yavapai County Jail in Arizona, where he had warrants for his arrest (via Reduxx):

He was then transferred to Yavapai County Jail where he was ultimately tried and found guilty of two counts of aggravated harassment per domestic violence, a Class 5 felony, for instances dated in November 2021 and February 2022. He was also found guilty of disorderly conduct, harassment, threatening or intimidating, and false reporting to a law enforcement agency, which are all Class 1 misdemeanors.

Reportedly, Miles is also suing the Department of Corrections Rikers Island, the New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation, and “multiple individuals whose identities have been anonymized,” Reduxx noted:

The suit reveals that following his arrest, Miles informed a judge that he was transgender, and required special housing accommodations to which a judge reportedly agreed. The court file and orders were then marked to notify the prison and their Intake Personnel that Miles was to be housed in the female section of Rikers, but he was not. “As Miles approached the inside of the building, Miles realized it was a male jail which caused shock, panic and fright to Miles,” the suit reads, referring to Miles using feminine pronouns. “Miles requested and pleaded … that as an LGBTQIA+ individual who was transgendered, she required and needed an accommodation, and that she should not be placed in a male population jail.” Miles then alleges that a prison staff member said “we don’t do the trans thing here.” He was then strip-searched by a male guard he alleges told him that he had “nice tits” and “one hell of a pussy.” This is despite Miles not having had any known genital surgeries.

Multiple outlets noted that Miles has filed a slew of lawsuits alleging discrimination based on gender identity. In May, Miles filed a lawsuit against a yoga studio in New York after the staff asked him to use the men’s facilities instead of the women’s, which Townhall covered. He has filed at least four other lawsuits with similar claims.

Reportedly, Miles’ previous cases were dismissed. But, the case against the City of New York appears to be moving forward.

Townhall has covered several instances where men who think they’re women have been locked up in women’s prisons. In one case, two female inmates at the Edna Maha Correctional Facility in New Jersey fell pregnant after sleeping with transgender inmates. It was later revealed that the two prisoners slept with the same inmate, Demi Minor. Shortly after, Minor was moved to a men’s prison, which Townhall reported. Minor’s former foster mother, Wanda Broach-Butts, told the New York Post in an interview that he’s not actually “transgender.”

“I think all this about him being transgender is a ploy,” she told The Post. “He’s manipulating people to get a better situation for himself and to get attention. He’s learned the language to use. He’s dangerous and he’s a psychopath.”

Last year, a biological man in the United Kingdom who identified as a transgender woman was found guilty of raping two women, which Townhall covered. Afterwards, reports broke that the convicted rapist, who goes by "Isla Bryson," would be housed in a women's jail while awaiting sentencing. Bryson's estranged wife, Shonna Graham, 31, told Daily Mail that Bryson was "bulls***ing" officials about being transgender to get "an easier life in prison."

Following backlash from the public, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that Bryson would be removed from the women's prison.