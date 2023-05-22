‘Trans Woman’ Sues NYC Yoga Studio for Forcing Him to Use Men’s Locker Room

A biological male who identifies as a transgender woman sued a New York City yoga studio for millions because he was forced to use the men’s locker room.

The individual, Ali Miles, who also goes by Dylan Miles, sued Hot Yoga Chelsea for $5 million, and this is the third “gender-identity discrimination lawsuit” pursued by him in the last 13 months (via the New York Post):



Miles claims to be in “the process of transitioning into [a] woman,” wearing women’s clothing and undergoing hormone therapies, according to court papers. The Arizona native turned up at Hot Yoga Chelsea on West 27th Street on May 4 for a 5 p.m. class, according to Miles’ latest litigation. Management barred Miles from the women’s locker room and bathrooms — but Miles went anyway, prompting an outcry from other women there, the filing claims. “Female patrons … complained and yelled at Miles about Miles’ presence and use of the single-sex locker room and bathroom labeled women, and they demanded Miles leave and cease using the facilities,” according to court papers. One purported witness claimed Miles’ behavior inside the locker that day was disturbing. “We have other transgender people [at Chelsea Hot Yoga], we have several trans women and several trans men, and there’s never been a problem. … it’s this individual,” the witness told The Post. “This person who claims to be a transitioning woman came into the female locker room, number one, in male shorts that were down to his knees. Although there could be some hormonal addition because his bust is bigger than mine, he did not wear any feminine top to cover his bust,” the witness noted. “He also de-robed, and he is a full male. There’s 150% man. There were things hanging out.” “It wasn’t even like he was just standing there,” the witness added. “He was crouched down on the floor in front of the shower stalls. It was very uncomfortable for one of the women that was in there and she was completely naked. “This person started in immediately with reciting the law, and why would you do that? Because this person could see that there were other women, amongst myself, that were notably upset …This person, I don’t know if they come to these places to try to start a problem or whatever.”

Man sues NYC Yoga studio for $5 million after being ‘forced’ to use the men’s locker room.



Ali Miles who sometimes goes by his male name Dylan Miles depending on his mood, claims to have been banned from using the women’s facilities at Hot Yoga Chelsea in NYC.



Several women… pic.twitter.com/CcqInyRBRy — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 21, 2023

Reportedly, a 2016 city law requires places of “public accommodation” to allow visitors to use the bathroom that aligns with their “gender identity” instead of their biological sex.

Ron Coleman, a lawyer not connected to the case who spoke to the Post, said that lawsuits like this are “definitely a trend you can expect to see.”

Last week, Townhall reported how a group of sorority women are suing their university for admitting a biological male “transgender” member say that they live in "constant fear” of him in their home.

In an interview with Megyn Kelly, the sorority members behind the lawsuit spoke out about Artemis Langford, the transgender person in question, being admitted to the organization.

“I cannot imagine what it was like for you gals, Hannah, in there, dealing with this obvious man but also one who is clearly getting aroused by just being around you,” Kelly said, pointing out that Langford has, on multiple occasions, watched girls change their clothes and exercise.

“It’s a weird, gut-wrenching feeling that every time I leave my room there’s a possibility that I’ll walk past him in the hall,” of the sorority sisters, Hannah, told Kelly. “It’s never a pleasant encounter. And that’s the scary part. It’s a weird feeling just to know that I could run into him anytime – full access to the [sorority] house. It goes to show like, we need women’s spaces for that reason. Our house is our home…you go home at the end of the day to feel comfortable and relaxed in your own skin. And you can’t do that knowing that this individual has full access to your house.”