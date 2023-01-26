Transgender Rapist Will No Longer Be Housed in Women’s Jail

A biological male who identifies as a transgender woman was convicted of raping two women in the United Kingdom before beginning to transition. After the trial, it was reported by multiple outlets that the criminal, Isla Bryson, would be remanded in a women's prison. Now, Bryson will be removed from the women’s prison and sent to a different facility to await his sentencing.

Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said that Bryson will be removed from the Cornton Vale women’s prison “soon.” BBC reported that the move would occur on Thursday.

Bryson’s estranged wife, Shonna Graham, 31, told Daily Mail that Bryson was “bulls***ing” officials to get “an easier life in prison.” Bryson previously went by “Adam Graham.”

“When I saw the photos of him dressed as a woman with a blonde wig and pink lycra leggings, I fell out of bed laughing,” Shonna Graham told the outlet. “Never once did he say anything to me about feeling he was in the wrong body or anything.”

“His gender transition is a sham for attention and an easier life in prison,” she added.

In August, Townhall reported how a male prisoner named Demi Minor in New Jersey who identified as a “transgender woman” impregnated two inmates. In an interview with the New York Post, Minor’s former foster mother, Dr. Wanda Broach-Butts, said that she believes Minor is a “psychopath” and used transgenderism as a “ploy” to get locked up among females.

“I think all this about him being transgender is a ploy,” she told The Post. “He’s manipulating people to get a better situation for himself and to get attention. He’s learned the language to use. He’s dangerous and he’s a psychopath.”

Broach-Butts added in the interview that she is worried for the female inmates if Minor is returned to a women’s prison. and Minor’s uncle told the Post that they did not see signs of gender dysphoria throughout Minor’s upbringing.