Illegal Immigrant Arrested in Murder of Texas High School Cheerleader

A 23-year-old man who is in the United States illegally has been arrested in the murder of a Texas teenager.

The illegal immigrant, Rafael Govea Romero, was arrested on Saturday in Schulenburg, Texas, and charged with murder of 16-year-old Lizbeth Medina, according to the Edna Police Department.

Advertisement

In a Facebook post, the department explained that Romero was transported to the Jackson County Jail.

“Although Romero is apprehended, we recognize Lizbeth’s family and friends are grieving and will still need support from the community,” the statement read. “The citizens of Edna can now sleep in peace.”

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Medina was found dead in her home on Dec. 5 by her mother, according to the New York Post. She was discovered after she did not turn up to march in a Christmas parade with her high school cheerleading squad. Medina had been stabbed to death.

The mother, Jacqueline Medina, reportedly told a local outlet that she discovered her daughter in the bathtub of their apartment, which is located between Houston and San Antonio. The mother reportedly stated that she felt the murder was connected to a recent break-in at their apartment.

“There was no laced drugs, there was nothing like that. My daughter was found in a way that no mother should ever find their child,” Medina reportedly said.

“Someone hurt my child, someone took my child from me.”

‘Undocumented’ suspect arrested in murder of Texas high school cheerleader Lizbeth Medina https://t.co/QCRbD3j94m pic.twitter.com/IFjqRtj9dn — New York Post (@nypost) December 11, 2023

Late last week, Fox News reported that House Republicans called for a new report on the number of illegal immigrants who commit crimes. In recent months, authorities have arrested illegal immigrants from several different countries in connection with violent crimes.

In August, an illegal immigrant in Ohio was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide for a deadly bus crash that killed a child and injured dozens others. Shortly after, an illegal immigrant in Virginia who overstayed his visa was accused of abduction and rape. A former Brazilian military police officer who was convicted of 11 murders was arrested in New Hampshire.

Last month, a man who was convicted of murder in Venezuela was reportedly discovered living in state-funded housing on Cape Cod, Massachusetts after he illegally crossed the U.S. border. Additionally, an illegal immigrant from Honduras charged with felony rape by force, threat, or indimidation; abduction by force; and assault on a family member in Herndon, Virginia, was apprehended for the third time.