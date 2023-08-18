Former Brazilian Military Police Officer Convicted of 11 Murders Arrested in New Hampshire

A former Brazilian military police officer who was convicted of multiple murders and sentenced to over 200 years in prison was arrested in New Hampshire, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Antônio José de Abreu Vidal Filho, 29, became the subject of an active Interpol Red Notice. In June, he was convicted of 11 murders and sentenced to nearly 276 years in prison by a criminal court in Ceara, Brazil.

Vidal was convicted, along with three other Brazilian military police officers, of the 11 murder charges, as well as charges of attempted murder and physical and mental torture. The crimes occurred in November 2015. The crimes became known as the “Curio Massacre” after the name of the neighborhood in Fortaleza, Brazil, where they occurred.

Officers with ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations apprehended Vidal in Rye, New Hampshire. He will remain in custody pending a hearing before a federal immigration judge.

According to the Associated Press, no details have been released on how Vidal escaped Brazil, was tracked to New Hampshire, or what he was doing in the U.S.

“We are proud to have taken this notorious criminal, convicted in participating in multiple heinous murders in Brazil, off our streets,” ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd Lyons said In a statement. “The dedication of ERO Boston officers has once again made our communities safer and more secure with this arrest.”

