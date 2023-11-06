Guess Where This Illegal Immigrant Convicted of Murder Was Found

A man who was convicted of murder in Venezuela was reportedly discovered living in state-funded housing on Cape Cod, Massachusetts after he illegally crossed the U.S. border.

The fugitive, Jordano Gotopo-Lopez, 38, has been wanted since 2006 for reportedly violating his sentencing conditions (via Boston 25 News):

Gotopo-Lopez was living in an emergency shelter set up for migrants and other homeless families, according to ICE. The base also houses military families including members of the Coast Guard. He was arrested without incident. Gotopo-Lopez entered the United States at the Eagle Pass, Texas border crossing in July. ICE said that he was processed and given a notice to report himself to immigration authorities in 60 days, but never showed up. In March, 25 Investigates reported on an increase in foreign fugitives found hiding in Massachusetts. According to ICE, 37 violent offenders have been captured this year – including ten people wanted in their home countries for murder.

Boston 25’s investigation this year found that the Boston ICE office arrested and removed several people wanted for murder, as well as others facing charges including human trafficking, drug trafficking and attempted murder.

In August, Townhall reported how a former Brazilian military police officer who was convicted of multiple murders and sentenced to over 200 years in prison was arrested in New Hampshire.

The criminal, Antônio José de Abreu Vidal Filho, 29, was previously the subject of an active Interpol Red Notice. In June, he was convicted of 11 murders, as well as charges of attempted murder and physical and mental torture, and sentenced to nearly 276 years in prison by a criminal court in Ceara, Brazil. The crimes occurred in November 2015. The crimes became known as the “Curio Massacre” after the name of the neighborhood in Fortaleza, Brazil, where they occurred.