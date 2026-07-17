Randi Weingarten's AFT Speech Shows She's Really Come Unglued

The last time we heard from teacher union head Randi Weingarten, she was harassing retail giant Target, sending the company letters and threatening to divest from the company's stock if they didn't come out against ICE. Meanwhile, literacy rates post-COVID have fallen in all but three states, math scores aren't doing well either, and the state of public education is an abysmal mess.

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But Weingarten never let bad test scores stand in the way of her mission. She believes, as all teachers' unions do, that their job is not to educate our children, but to indoctrinate them. It doesn't matter if little Timmy can add two plus two, or if Sarah can read on grade level. What's really important is that Timmy knows there are 57 genders and Sarah can identify systemic racism.

Weingarten was recently at an event for AFT, and this was the conclusion of her speech.

Do you want this unhinged lunatic teaching your kids? pic.twitter.com/Ms5e06H6pH — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 16, 2026

"And when we do," she yelled, "when we bend that arc we will change the trajectory of this nation and secure a better future for all from sea to shining sea. Thank you so much, AFT!"

Yikes.

She did so much damage during COVID. She worked with the CDC to keep schools closed, children masked and socially distanced. All of these measures were based on pseudo science.



So many of our children will never recover emotionally , socially, and academically from these… — Sue Ellen (@EstergrenSue) July 17, 2026

And she didn't care.

She spent a couple of years in the classroom and left to work her way up the Union ladder making over 10X what her rank and file get.



Socialism works if you work the socialism. — The Central Scrutinizer™ (@Micky_Finn) July 17, 2026

If you're connected, socialism works great.

There’s a difference between justified passion and infantile lunacy.

Can you tell which this is? https://t.co/XvqmkvX0ny — David Asman (@DavidAsmanfox) July 17, 2026

It's definitely the latter.

Correct.

I want her not allowed within 700 mi of a single child. https://t.co/XPBSRfQMQq — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) July 17, 2026

The good news is, she's not in the classroom anymore, and she's 68 years old so she has to retire with her big, fat pension sooner rather than later. The bad news is, she's in charge of a lot of teachers who are, and most of them share her views, and whoever succeeds her will be just as bad, if not worse, given the trajectory of the Left these days.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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