Marco Rubio Just Exposed and Obliterated the Left With This Speech
Marco Rubio Just Exposed and Obliterated the Left With This Speech
The Maine Dem Senate Debate Could Be Summed Up in Seven Words
The Maine Dem Senate Debate Could Be Summed Up in Seven Words
It Seems Dems Get Cooked Every Time They Go on This Local NY Show
It Seems Dems Get Cooked Every Time They Go on This Local NY...
Thom Tillis Tells Todd Blanche What He Must Do to Earn His Support for AG
Thom Tillis Tells Todd Blanche What He Must Do to Earn His Support...
Leftist Canadian Who Assaulted Trump Supporters at the Jersey Shore Is Being Deported
Leftist Canadian Who Assaulted Trump Supporters at the Jersey Shore Is Being Deported
We Might Have Found the Source for the Diarrhea Lettuce Outbreak. Yes, Taco Bell Is Involved.
We Might Have Found the Source for the Diarrhea Lettuce Outbreak. Yes, Taco...
ACLJ Sues the FBI to Expose Its Lies and Spying on Kash Patel and Susie Wiles
ACLJ Sues the FBI to Expose Its Lies and Spying on Kash Patel...
Guy Who Got Rich Under Capitalism Says That System Isn't Working
Guy Who Got Rich Under Capitalism Says That System Isn't Working
Stars of The Odyssey Just Embarrassed Themselves With This Latest Promo
Stars of The Odyssey Just Embarrassed Themselves With This Latest Promo
America Is in Trouble and Running Out of Time
America Is in Trouble and Running Out of Time
Radical-Chic Immigration Beliefs Cost an American Woman Her Life
Radical-Chic Immigration Beliefs Cost an American Woman Her Life
A Second Chance for American Health—and American Farmers
A Second Chance for American Health—and American Farmers
The Billionaires Who Built Platner
The Billionaires Who Built Platner
In Defense of Data Centers
In Defense of Data Centers
Tipsheet

Randi Weingarten's AFT Speech Shows She's Really Come Unglued

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 17, 2026 8:30 AM
Randi Weingarten's AFT Speech Shows She's Really Come Unglued
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

The last time we heard from teacher union head Randi Weingarten, she was harassing retail giant Target, sending the company letters and threatening to divest from the company's stock if they didn't come out against ICE. Meanwhile, literacy rates post-COVID have fallen in all but three states, math scores aren't doing well either, and the state of public education is an abysmal mess.

Advertisement

But Weingarten never let bad test scores stand in the way of her mission. She believes, as all teachers' unions do, that their job is not to educate our children, but to indoctrinate them. It doesn't matter if little Timmy can add two plus two, or if Sarah can read on grade level. What's really important is that Timmy knows there are 57 genders and Sarah can identify systemic racism.

Weingarten was recently at an event for AFT, and this was the conclusion of her speech.

"And when we do," she yelled, "when we bend that arc we will change the trajectory of this nation and secure a better future for all from sea to shining sea. Thank you so much, AFT!"

Yikes.

And she didn't care.

Recommended

Marco Rubio Just Exposed and Obliterated the Left With This Speech Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

COVID-19 EDUCATION RANDI WEINGARTEN WOKE

If you're connected, socialism works great.

It's definitely the latter.

Correct.

The good news is, she's not in the classroom anymore, and she's 68 years old so she has to retire with her big, fat pension sooner rather than later. The bad news is, she's in charge of a lot of teachers who are, and most of them share her views, and whoever succeeds her will be just as bad, if not worse, given the trajectory of the Left these days.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

Help us fight back against Big Government waste and restore power to the states. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Marco Rubio Just Exposed and Obliterated the Left With This Speech Matt Vespa
The Maine Dem Senate Debate Could Be Summed Up in Seven Words Matt Vespa
President Trump Reveals What We All Suspected About the 2020 Election in Primetime Address Matt Vespa
The World Made Anew Victor Davis Hanson
Trump Declassifies Election Documents: Here's What We Know So Far Cameron Arcand
Leftist Canadian Who Assaulted Trump Supporters at the Jersey Shore Is Being Deported Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Marco Rubio Just Exposed and Obliterated the Left With This Speech Matt Vespa
Advertisement