Tipsheet

Illegal Immigrant in Virginia Accused of Abduction, Rape

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  September 01, 2023 1:15 PM
AP Photo/Matt York

An illegal immigrant in Virginia who overstayed his visa has been accused of abduction and rape, according to a report from Fox News. 

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials confirmed to Fox News that Brandon Estrada De Leon, 20, was residing in the United States illegally. The agency reportedly requested he be handed over to immigration officials to be put into deportation proceedings whenever he is released.

De Leon entered the country on a temporary visa on Oct. 14, 2020, and failed to leave the U.S. by April 21, 2021, in accordance with the terms of his visa. 

Last week, police in Leesburg, Virginia arrested De Leon on charges the originated from a report of a missing juvenile. De Leon was charged with abduction, delinquency of a minor and three counts of rape (via Town of Leesburg, Virginia):

The charges stem from a report of a missing juvenile who had left of their own accord earlier this year.  The juvenile was recovered safe, however, a subsequent investigation revealed that Brandon Estrada De Leon had harbored the juvenile, who was known to him, and had misled authorities regarding the location of the juvenile.  It was also determined that he sexually assaulted the victim on multiple occasions over the last year.  

Estrada De Leon remains held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center with no bond.

Fox pointed out that Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandra Mayorkas said last year that "a non-citizen's unlawful presence in the United States will not, by itself, be a basis for the initiation of an enforcement action."

This week, Townhall reported how an illegal alien in Ohio was charged in a school bus crash that resulted in an 11-year-old child dying and dozens others injured.

“The Biden administration’s ‘welcome and release’ agenda continues to put our communities at risk,” National Immigration Center for Enforcement (NICE) advisory board member John Fabbricatore, a former senior ICE official, told Breitbard of the situation. “Their goal is to let in as many poorly vetted illegal aliens as possible, often without proper GPS tracking or scheduled court appearances. When will this administration put public safety first, or is mass migration more important?”

