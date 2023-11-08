Karine Jean-Pierre Was Asked About Those Tearing Down Posters of Hostages. Her Answer...
Twice-Arrested Illegal Immigrant Accused of Rape, Abduction Apprehended a Third Time

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 08, 2023 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Matt York

On Tuesday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced that it arrested an illegal immigrant from Honduras charged with felony rape by force, threat, or indimidation; abduction by force; and assault on a family member in Herndon, Virginia.

The Honduran national unlawfully entered the United States “on an unknown date, at an unknown location,” a press release from the agency said. The illegal immigrant was not inspected or admitted by an immigration official. 

Previously, the illegal immigrant was arrested by U.S. Border Patrol near Roma, Texas in June 2021. He was given a notice to appear before a Department of Justice (DOJ) immigration judge. He was later arrested in July 2023 by the Herndon Police Department, as he was charged with  felony rape by force, threat, or intimidation; abduction by force; and assault on a family member (via ICE.gov):

Later that day, ERO Washington, D.C. issued an immigration detainer on the Honduran national with the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center (FFXADC) in Fairfax, Virginia.

On Aug. 17, 2023, ERO Washington, D.C. determined that FFXADC released the noncitizen without notifying ERO.

The Honduran national was arrested on Oct. 12, 2023 and served with a notice to appear before a DOJ immigration judge. He will remain in custody of ERO Washington, D.C. pending the outcome of his removal proceedings.

“This undocumented Honduran national has proven to be a detriment to our community and a threat to Virginia residents,” ERO Washington D.C. Field Office Director Russell Hott said in a statement. “ERO Washington remains committed to apprehending criminals who are released back into the local population when a detainer is not honored. We will not allow such noncitizen offenders to roam free and victimize innocent people.”

This week, Townhall covered how man who was convicted of murder in Venezuela was reportedly discovered living in state-funded housing on Cape Cod, Massachusetts after he illegally crossed the U.S. border. 

