They Really Don't Want You to See Leaked Clips From The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' is supposedly the highest-rated Nolan film, according to Rotten Tomatoes. But the response to leaked clips and images, including memes, seems to be for the studio or hardcore Nolan fanboys or members of the press (or some combo thereof) to get the media removed from X for copyright violations.

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Yesterday, a clip featuring Ellen Page from a scene in 'The Odyssey' was making the rounds on X. That clip largely vanished, pulled down after being flagged for copyright. But here's a GIF that gives you the idea.

Do you mean the midget run? pic.twitter.com/pksqclEvMK — ARES (@ARES119264) July 16, 2026

Yikes. That's bad.

Remember, Ellen Page is supposed to be some brave Greek warrior, maybe even a nod to Achilles. Here's how Brad Pitt looked playing Achilles, by the way.

Hofterne lyver ikke.



Elliot Page i Odyssey vs. Brad Pitt i Troy. pic.twitter.com/cFKG1UxP5e — Malmstrøm (@Malstroemnation) July 16, 2026

See the difference?

Here are some of the users who shared longer clips, only to have the media disabled.

This is Elliot Page in The Odyssey.



They genuinely expect audiences to believe that this extremely petite female figure is a convincing male Greek warrior.



I'm sorry, but It is not remotely believable.

pic.twitter.com/HhlufZ9k9w — Aɴᴛ (@AntSpeaks) July 16, 2026

It's that bad.

Ellen Page running in full armor. D**n it's bad https://t.co/eNsTDG0izl — Rob (@Buckaroo_Orion) July 16, 2026

Really bad.

Every clip I see from The Odyssey gets worse and worse. Are we sure this is Christopher Nolan’s highest rated film? pic.twitter.com/i98IBgVsiI — 𝗚𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹𝘁 (@Itssan17) July 16, 2026

That's what they're telling us.

It seems Universal is doing a lot of the copyright claiming.

Elliot Page clip from The Odyssey was so brutal that Universal hit it with copyright claims so fast it disappeared from X



They really don’t want that scene out there. — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) July 16, 2026

Including memes and still images from the film, and not just of Page, but Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy in The Odyssey (2026)



Yes this is real

One of the worst casting choices ever pic.twitter.com/Mc8EX6KWXt — Basil the Great (@BasilTheGreat) July 16, 2026

OMG John Blaha from NBC is demanding that X take down every Odyssey meme, I am HOWLING 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UUULgk4iiA — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 16, 2026

This is not how a studio or a fanbase that's confident in a film's success acts. It seems like they're really trying to hide how bad it is from audiences, and they're just drawing more attention to the problems that have plagued this film for months now.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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