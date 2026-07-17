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Tipsheet

They Really Don't Want You to See Leaked Clips From The Odyssey

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 17, 2026 10:00 AM
They Really Don't Want You to See Leaked Clips From The Odyssey
Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File

Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' is supposedly the highest-rated Nolan film, according to Rotten Tomatoes. But the response to leaked clips and images, including memes, seems to be for the studio or hardcore Nolan fanboys or members of the press (or some combo thereof) to get the media removed from X for copyright violations.

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Yesterday, a clip featuring Ellen Page from a scene in 'The Odyssey' was making the rounds on X. That clip largely vanished, pulled down after being flagged for copyright. But here's a GIF that gives you the idea.

Yikes. That's bad.

Remember, Ellen Page is supposed to be some brave Greek warrior, maybe even a nod to Achilles. Here's how Brad Pitt looked playing Achilles, by the way.

See the difference?

Here are some of the users who shared longer clips, only to have the media disabled.

It's that bad.

Really bad.

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Related:

CENSORSHIP ENTERTAINMENT HOLLYWOOD MOVIES

That's what they're telling us.

It seems Universal is doing a lot of the copyright claiming.

Including memes and still images from the film, and not just of Page, but Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy.

This is not how a studio or a fanbase that's confident in a film's success acts. It seems like they're really trying to hide how bad it is from audiences, and they're just drawing more attention to the problems that have plagued this film for months now.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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