Trump's Firing of Top General Sparked a Total Meltdown on the Left

You knew this was going to happen: the Left melted down last night over the firing of Gen. Charles Brown, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Brown was pro-DEI—there was no way he was staying in his soon-to-be-former post. It’s also not shocking; Brown was reportedly already on a list of officers who would be shown the door.

Get over it. Of course, some Democrats think this weakened national security. However, they should shut up for at least a generation for leaving the southern border wide open for illegal aliens and infiltrations by terrorist groups, among many other things. They have no message, so all they can do is whine about Trump making elite decisions to get our nation back on track.

This mainlining of hyperbole remains CNN’s business model. It’s also led to a mass exodus of people from the legacy media, opting to find other sources of news and information since the establishment press is overly biased and inaccurate. Trump played a prominent role in shredding the credibility of the media, though at a significant personal cost. Oh, and you knew someone was going to say Trump fired Brown because he was black. He nominated Air Force Lieutenant General Dan “Razin” Caine to replace Brown, and he’s eminently qualified, though you’d think the general was some kid Trump picked up from the WaWa parking lot:

CNN outdoes itself every single time https://t.co/l33CvxGq4s — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 22, 2025

I saw this reporter having breakfast with Milley a few months back at the St. Regis in Washington, DC. https://t.co/vaNMQFg7d6 — Ezra A. Cohen (@EzraACohen) February 22, 2025

Lincoln fired a lot of generals. So did FDR. https://t.co/ehAtGDdHII — @instapundit (@instapundit) February 22, 2025

The senior military officer purges will put our troops in danger. Trump put a part-time airmen incharge of the military, jumping a slew of 3 and 4-stars with 30-40 years of military experience. Our enemy couldn’t be happier. — Alexander S. Vindman 🇺🇸 (@AVindman) February 22, 2025

Response to the firing from a former senior defense official: the chairman of the Joint Chiefs was fired ‘just because he was Black.’ — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) February 22, 2025

And this is CNN's model - Take something that is under the purview of the Commander-In-Chief, is not at all scandalous, and make it sound like it's a huge scandal.



Their problem is all it does is make people numb to real scandals, hence the results of this past election. https://t.co/hVn0F3GqQ7 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 22, 2025

Dems are freaking out about Trump restructuring his military command



And Community notes is massacring them pic.twitter.com/EARL6EVkDv — John Hasson (@SonofHas) February 22, 2025

Of course, you can count on Scott Jennings to set the record straight. Still, this weekend and most of the following week will likely be unhinged rants and conspiracy theories that would be more appropriate for a John Frankenheimer political thriller.