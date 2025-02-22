New SBA Chief Goes Viral After Touring Empty Offices and Bringing Staff Back to Work

The new head of the Small Business Administration (SBA), Kelly Loeffler, is making headlines after a viral moment during her tour of the agency’s headquarters. While walking through an office filled with empty cubicles, Loeffler expressed her frustration about the lack of in-person staff presence and emphasized the need for employees to return to their workstations. She promptly directed the SBA team to resume operations in the office, signaling a strong commitment to restoring productivity and engagement within the agency.

Advertisement

“It's my second day here at the SBA," Loeffler said in the video. "I could not be more excited to be here. So I thought I'd take a walk. And what I found is that exactly what's been said is true. About 90 percent of our employees are working from home. Well, that ends Monday with President Trump’s order to return to work.”

In addition to the 17 million views Loeffler’s video on X received, Elon Musk also reacted to her post, saying, “No one at work.”

No one at work https://t.co/vVHhs89aiT — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 22, 2025

On Wednesday, the Senate confirmed Kelly Loeffler as the new head of the Small Business Administration by a bipartisan vote of 52-46. Forty-six Democratic senators opposed her nomination.

Loeffler will oversee the SBA's $1 billion budget, focusing on providing loans, grants, and financial guidance to small-business owners nationwide. Additionally, she has pledged to donate more than $200,000 of her annual salary, following her practice of donating her $174,000 Senate salary from 2019 to 2021.