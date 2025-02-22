CIA Set for Historic Shakeup: Largest Firing in 50 Years Underway

In a stunning move, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has announced plans for its largest mass firing of intelligence officers since 1977, over 50 years. This unprecedented decision marks a significant shift in the agency's operations as it seeks to streamline its workforce and refocus its efforts amid growing concerns over efficiency and accountability within the intelligence community. The move is expected to affect a substantial portion of the agency's personnel, with officials citing the need for modernization and a more agile approach to national security threats.

Advertisement

According to the New York Times, former officials have revealed that the CIA has begun dismissing an undisclosed number of officers involved in recruitment and diversity initiatives. The move responds to President Donald Trump’s executive order to abolish diversity initiatives within the federal workforce.

Last week, the CIA started calling in officers placed on administrative leave, giving them the ultimatum to resign or face termination. However, a federal court intervened, and a judge in the Eastern District of Virginia is scheduled to hold a hearing on Monday to evaluate a temporary restraining order against the agency.

The CIA offered buyouts to employees who voluntarily resigned. It is unclear how many people received offers or if they faced a deadline to decide. The agency’s new director, John Ratcliffe, promised significant changes, beginning with ensuring “the CIA workforce is responsive to the Administration’s national security priorities.”

The last major dismissal at the CIA occurred in 1977 when former President Jimmy Carter directed the agency to refrain from covert operations. In response, CIA Director Stansfield Turner swiftly terminated 198 officers involved in clandestine activities that reports suggest overstepped ethical boundaries or were perceived as undermining international sovereignty. This action was part of a broader effort to shift the CIA's focus from covert actions to enhancing its intelligence-gathering capabilities. The firings were also viewed as an attempt to rebuild the agency and redirect its emphasis toward more traditional intelligence work, such as analysis and reporting, rather than covert political operations.