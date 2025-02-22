Trump's Firing of Top General Sparked a Total Meltdown on the Left
Tipsheet

Kash Patel Wasted No Time Shaking Things Up at the FBI

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 22, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Kash Patel wasted no time diving into his new role as the new FBI Director, immediately making moves to strengthen the agency's operations. In a bold and swift action, Patel ordered the FBI to transfer 1,500 personnel from its headquarters in Washington to various field offices across the country and to move an additional 500 to a bureau facility in Huntsville, Alabama. This move signals Patel’s commitment to streamlining the agency’s efforts, decentralizing its operations, and ensuring a more effective and responsive law enforcement presence.

Just hours after being sworn in on Friday following his narrow 51-49 confirmation vote, Patel swiftly ordered the plan to transfer 1,500 FBI personnel from headquarters to field offices across the country. 

“This will include streamlining our operations at headquarters while bolstering the presence of field agents across the nation,” Patel said of the change. 

Patel is fulfilling his commitment to the American public by deploying FBI agents to troubled communities, focusing on tackling violent crime, including pursuing rapists, murderers, and drug traffickers.

“Director Patel has made clear his promise to the American public that FBI agents will be in communities focused on combatting violent crime. He has directed FBI leadership to implement a plan to put this promise into action,” the FBI said in a statement. 

Patel promised to begin doing “rigorous” constitutional oversight starting this weekend, adding that there would be “accountability in the FBI and outside of the FBI.” 

This shift involves a diminished presence in Washington, D.C., a decision that aligns with Patel's earlier statement advocating for the closure of the long-standing FBI headquarters and proposing its re-purposement as a "museum of the deep state.”

Patel warned that anyone who “wishes to do harm to our way of life and our citizens, here and abroad, will face the full wrath of the DOJ and FBI.” 

During President Donald Trump’s first month into his second administration, about 75 career FBI officials and Department of Justice lawyers have either been fired, resigned, or stripped of their positions. 

