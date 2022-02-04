Actress Apologizes for Her Insensitive Tweet About Fallen NYPD Officer

Hollywood actress Susan Sarandon apologized Friday for a meme she shared this week implying that police officers are “not needed any day.” Sarandon made the insensitive remark in a now-deleted tweet accompanied by a photo of the police funeral for Officer Jason Rivera of the New York Police Department.

“I deeply regret the meme I recently shared on Twitter that included a photo of Office Jason Rivera’s funeral,” Sarandon wrote in a tweet. “I sincerely apologize to the family of Officers Rivera and Mora for causing additional pain in their time of grieving.”

In the original tweet to her hundreds of thousands of followers, Sarandon compared Rivera’s funeral procession to fascism.

“So, if all these cops weren’t needed for CRIME that day, doesn’t that mean they aren’t needed ANY day?” Sarandon wrote in the tweet. Her comments were displayed over an image of a police car procession with the caption “I’m gonna tell my kids this is what fascism looks like.”

A screenshot of the original tweet is included in Richard Grenell’s tweet.

. @TwitterMoments are written by far Left activists. It’s blatant.



Susan Sarandon is “discussed”??!



She called cops fascists. pic.twitter.com/c5vx5pE9Rh — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) February 3, 2022

As Matt covered, Sarandon was raked over the coals this week by several news outlets, lawmakers, and the like for her disgraceful remark. On the day of the funeral, another actress, Jacqueline Guzman, filmed a video of herself going on an anti-cop tirade and complained that the streets were barred. Her TikTok video went viral and she lost her job.

Rivera was fatally shot on Jan. 21 while responding to a domestic dispute in Harlem. His partner, Officer Wilbert Mora, who was also shot, succumbed to his injuries on Jan. 25. A third officer reportedly shot the suspect, 47-year-old Lashawn McNeil, twice. McNeil died on Monday, the NYPD told CNN.

TODAY: Connecticut State Police troopers & members of local departments are traveling to NYC for the funeral of NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora.



Mora was fatally shot alongside his partner, Officer Jason Rivera, while responding to a domestic violence call. Live updates on @FOX61News. pic.twitter.com/9MiOtrM7HJ — Angelo Bavaro FOX61 (@angelobav) February 2, 2022

"The system continues to fail us. We are not safe anymore, not even the members of the service,” Rivera’s widow Dominique Luzuriaga said during her husband’s funeral. “But I promise — we promise — that your death won't be in vain. I love you to the end of time," Rivera's widow added. "We'll take the watch from here."