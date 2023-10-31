NYC’s Latest Development to House Illegal Immigrants Raises Some Concerns

New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ administration is moving forward with plans to house 2,000 illegal immigrants at an airfield, despite concerns from the fire department, according to a report from the New York Post.

Advertisement

Reportedly, the FDNY and other city agencies have inspected Floyd Bennet Field and pointed out a slew of issues that make it unsafe to house illegal immigrants. A copy of the inspection report was obtained by the Post and includes a range of issues (via NYP):

“Most of the hydrants located in FBF [Floyd Bennett Field] are older federal hydrants and not reliable.” And while there are two hydrants located within the airfield but also a half mile from the shelter site, “these hydrants may not provide enough water volume due to their water main supply configuration.”

Portable fire extinguishers are the only fire suppression devices on site, though five certified fire guards will be available per tent.

Two FDNY Satellite Units may be needed to supply water to the shelter site in the event of a fire.

The FDNY might have to rely on Jamaica Bay, which is 2,000 feet from the shelter site, to draft and supply water from its marine unit in the event of a fire. The bay is actually closer than the unreliable hydrants.

Twenty-one diesel generators, each holding 564 gallons, will provide heating and electric to the shelter site. A fuel truck will refill them each morning. There will be no diesel storage on site.

One private Advanced Life Support ambulance will be on site.

NYC opening encampment for 2,000 migrants at Floyd Bennett Field despite fire safety concerns https://t.co/YKnLSxL0h5 pic.twitter.com/VuMGtwtUa3 — New York Post (@nypost) October 29, 2023

Republican Councilwoman Joann Ariola called the situation a “recipe for disaster.”

“Floyd Bennett Field is a potential fire trap,” she said. “If they can’t put out a fire there in a timely manner lives will be lost — families with children.”

The airfield, which was used by the military, was converted into a national park. The housing development for the illegal immigrants would sleep around 500 families with children in “huge one-story tents located on runway 19.” It would also include a migrant processing center.

The plan reportedly allows illegal immigrants to bring e-bikes, which require lithium batteries and have caused fires.

“These batteries explode. Talk about a major fire hazard,” Ariola said.

This week, Townhall reported how Adams’ administration unveiled a reticking center for illegal immigrants. Now, those who arrive in the Big Apple will be directed there to obtain a complimentary plane ticket to anywhere in the world.

“When you are out of room, that means you’re out of room,” Adams told reporters. “Every year, my relatives show up for Thanksgiving, and they want to all sleep at my house. There’s no more room. That’s where we are right now.”