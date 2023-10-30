Left-Wing City Offering Illegal Immigrants One-Way Plane Tickets to Leave

New York City is directing illegal immigrants in town to a “reticketing center” where they can obtain a complimentary one-way plane ticket to “anywhere in the world,” according to a report from the New York Post.

The reticketing center is located in a repurposed church office in East Village to help “asylum seekers” leave town.

“With no sign of a decompression strategy in the near future, we have established a reticketing center for migrants,” a spokesperson for Mayor Adams told the outlet. “Here, the city will redouble efforts to purchase tickets for migrants to help them take the next steps in their journeys, and it helps us triage operations at The Roosevelt for new arrivals.”

Reportedly, the cost of buying a plane ticket is cheaper than the $380 it sets the city back each day to house an illegal immigrant in one of the city’s shelters.

According to Politico, Democrat Mayor Eric Adams has warned illegal immigrants arriving in the city that they may be sleeping outside in the winter as the shelters are full.

“When you are out of room, that means you’re out of room,” Adams told reporters Tuesday. “Every year, my relatives show up for Thanksgiving, and they want to all sleep at my house. There’s no more room. That’s where we are right now.”

Reportedly, the migrants who’ve been vacated from city shelters are immediately redirected to the reticketing center.

New York City Council Member Shahana Manif reportedly said that Adam’s administration has not “used a tone of inclusivity and welcome” to the illegal immigrants.

“What we’ve witnessed from this administration — even if they’re not directly saying ‘you’ve got to get out of here’ — is that they’ve consistently created hysteria and chaos and confusion,” she claimed.

On Wednesday, Politico noted, “a trickle of men” from Mauritania were offered free flights. They rejected the offer to stay in New York to find work.