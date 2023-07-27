You Won’t Believe How Much Dylan Mulvaney Is Charging to Speak at Colleges and Universities

“Transgender” social media influencer and activist Dylan Mulvaney is reportedly charging $40,000 per appearance on his upcoming college speaking tour where he will discuss topics like “women's empowerment” and “LGBTQIA+ advocacy.”

Mulvaney made the announcement about his speaking tour on Instagram last week. He urged his followers to reach out to his agency to book him for their school.

“University and college friends! I am booking speaking opportunities for the upcoming 23/24 school year and would love to come visit,” Mulvaney wrote.

Mulvaney’s agent, Crista Spadafore, confirmed to the New Guard, which is run by Young America’s Foundation that his speaking fee will be $40,000. When he spoke at the University of Pittsburgh this year, Mulvaney charged $26,250 to speak.

“Dylan Mulvaney just announced his plan to mansplain womanhood on college campuses across America,” Kristin Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America, wrote on X. “Consider attending one of my non-woke campus tour stops this fall, where we embrace TRUE femininity and reject abortion culture.”

On the CAA Speakers website, it states that Mulvaney is a “trans actress and content creator” who uses “she/they” pronouns.

“Her series titled ‘Days of Girlhood’ received over 750 million views in less than 100 days,” it added. “TikTok crowned her the ‘trailblazer’ for the month of June, and she made Good Morning America’s ‘Who is Making LGBTQ+ History Right now?’ List.”

Earlier this year, Bud Light partnered with Mulvaney, which sparked intense backlash against the company. Mulvaney’s TikTok videos detailing his “days of girlhood” make a mockery of women.

Townhall covered how Bud Light sales took a nosedive following the boycott over its work with Mulvaney. And, some retailers announced that they would no longer restock it.

