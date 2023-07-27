Will Joe Biden Pardon Hunter After Plea Deal Debacle?
Newly Uncovered Emails Don't Look Good for Hunter Biden
For Democrats, There Aren’t Many Reasons to Be Excited for 2024. Could This...
Here's What Trump Lawyers Were Told During Meeting With the Special Counsel’s Office
Afghan Vets Testify About SecDef Austin Having 'No Regrets' With Kabul Withdrawal
Wesley Hunt Goes on the Warpath Over Men Changing in Women's Locker Rooms
Here We Go Again With the 'Biden Just Loves His Son' Narrative
The Lie About Florida Schools and Slavery Gets Completely Exposed
There Were Some Shocking Revelations That Came Out of the UFO Hearing
Would DeSantis Consider RFK Jr. to Be His VP Pick? The Governor Responds.
Facebook Files: Chairman Jordan Reveals Damning Information of Big Tech Collusion to Censo...
Majority of Voters in This State Don't Support Allowing Trans Athletes in Women's...
The NYT's Hit Piece on Florida's COVID Policies Buries the Lede
Some 'Private Citizen': Motorcade for Hunter Biden Gets People Talking
Tipsheet

You Won’t Believe How Much Dylan Mulvaney Is Charging to Speak at Colleges and Universities

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  July 27, 2023 4:15 PM
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

“Transgender” social media influencer and activist Dylan Mulvaney is reportedly charging $40,000 per appearance on his upcoming college speaking tour where he will discuss topics like “women's empowerment” and “LGBTQIA+ advocacy.”

Mulvaney made the announcement about his speaking tour on Instagram last week. He urged his followers to reach out to his agency to book him for their school. 

“University and college friends! I am booking speaking opportunities for the upcoming 23/24 school year and would love to come visit,” Mulvaney wrote.

Mulvaney’s agent, Crista Spadafore, confirmed to the New Guard, which is run by Young America’s Foundation that his speaking fee will be $40,000. When he spoke at the University of Pittsburgh this year, Mulvaney charged $26,250 to speak. 

“Dylan Mulvaney just announced his plan to mansplain womanhood on college campuses across America,” Kristin Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America, wrote on X. “Consider attending one of my non-woke campus tour stops this fall, where we embrace TRUE femininity and reject abortion culture.”

On the CAA Speakers website, it states that Mulvaney is a “trans actress and content creator” who uses “she/they” pronouns. 

Recommended

Newly Uncovered Emails Don't Look Good for Hunter Biden Spencer Brown

“Her series titled ‘Days of Girlhood’ received over 750 million views in less than 100 days,” it added. “TikTok crowned her the ‘trailblazer’ for the month of June, and she made Good Morning America’s ‘Who is Making LGBTQ+ History Right now?’ List.”

Earlier this year, Bud Light partnered with Mulvaney, which sparked intense backlash against the company. Mulvaney’s TikTok videos detailing his “days of girlhood” make a mockery of women.

Townhall covered how Bud Light sales took a nosedive following the boycott over its work with Mulvaney. And, some retailers announced that they would no longer restock it.


Tags: LEFTISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Newly Uncovered Emails Don't Look Good for Hunter Biden Spencer Brown
‘On the Same Team’: DOJ Exposed for Colluding With Hunter Biden’s Legal Team Katie Pavlich
Turley Identifies the One Charge the White House ‘Most Fears’ Against Hunter Biden Leah Barkoukis
The Most National Review Column Ever Kurt Schlichter
There Were Some Shocking Revelations That Came Out of the UFO Hearing Leah Barkoukis
Here's What Trump Lawyers Were Told During Meeting With the Special Counsel’s Office Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Newly Uncovered Emails Don't Look Good for Hunter Biden Spencer Brown