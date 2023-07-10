Hypocrisy Shows Dominance
Tipsheet

'Transgender' Biological Male Crowned Miss Netherlands

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  July 10, 2023 11:30 AM
Screenshot via Instagram/@rikkievaleriekolle

Over the weekend, a biological male who identifies as a transgender woman won the Miss Netherlands pageant and will move on to compete for the Miss Universe title. 

Rikkie Valerie Kolle, 22, won the competition. On Instagram, Kolle posted an image of him wearing the crown with the caption, ‘I DID IT!” 

“I'm so proud and happy I can't even describe it,” Kolle wrote. “Making my community proud and showing it can be done.”


This year’s Miss Universe pageant will take place in El Salvador. Predictably, Kolle’s win sparked backlash, with many pointing out that he took an opportunity away from women who deserved to win and compete in the Miss Universe pageant.

According to Daily Mail, in 2018, Angela Ponce from Spain became the first transgender person to compete for the Miss Universe title. Since 2012, the outlet added, men who believe they are transgender have been allowed to compete for the title.

In the United States, some men who believe they are women have won beauty pageants. Townhall covered this year how Brian Nguyen, (pronounced Bree-Ann), who is “trans,” won a competition in New Hampshire to be titled “Miss Greater Derry 2023.”

Another area where women are being erased is in sports. In women's sports, girls have been forced to compete with and share locker rooms with “transgender” biological males. In May, a male cyclist won a women’s race. As a result, the women he competed against refused to stand on the winners podium with him after the race.

Earlier this year, Townhall published a roundup of all the biological males who were celebrated as “women” during Women’s History Month. This included male athletes, beauty influencers, beauty pageant winners, and foreign leaders who masquerade as women.

Tags: WOKENESS

