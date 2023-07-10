'Transgender' Biological Male Crowned Miss Netherlands

Over the weekend, a biological male who identifies as a transgender woman won the Miss Netherlands pageant and will move on to compete for the Miss Universe title.

Rikkie Valerie Kolle, 22, won the competition. On Instagram, Kolle posted an image of him wearing the crown with the caption, ‘I DID IT!”

“I'm so proud and happy I can't even describe it,” Kolle wrote. “Making my community proud and showing it can be done.”





Biological male wins Miss Universe Netherlands, women’s beauty pageant. pic.twitter.com/kFlKqykdPT — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 9, 2023

This year’s Miss Universe pageant will take place in El Salvador. Predictably, Kolle’s win sparked backlash, with many pointing out that he took an opportunity away from women who deserved to win and compete in the Miss Universe pageant.

A man just won “Miss Netherlands” 2023.



Considering the fact that we live in a post-Truth world, I wasn’t even expecting anything else. It’s all so predictable and unoriginal at this point. pic.twitter.com/j6NKo2cCvu — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) July 9, 2023

These people must be HIGH!!!



A BIOLOGICAL male won the Miss Netherlands 2023 competition!!!



Winner (left) vs. the runner-up (right): pic.twitter.com/Oj0OGQNOnk — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) July 10, 2023

A dude won Miss Netherlands.



The women need to just walk out. Don’t compete with guys who do this.



Same in sports, just refuse to compete with the guys if they invade your sport. Make them race alone. pic.twitter.com/sswer1rr27 — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) July 9, 2023

This is the winner (biological male) of the Miss Universe Netherlands Pageant vs the second runner up, a biological woman.



Do you think the winner only won because they are transgender?



⬇️ 1st place 🥇 🆚 ⬇️ 2nd place 🥈 pic.twitter.com/v4owjR3ZIb — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 10, 2023

Miss Universe Netherlands 2023 is a biological male.



Just another mind-blowing example of a biological male stealing an opportunity that belongs to a woman. https://t.co/712PZTynFk — Independent Women's Forum (@IWF) July 10, 2023

According to Daily Mail, in 2018, Angela Ponce from Spain became the first transgender person to compete for the Miss Universe title. Since 2012, the outlet added, men who believe they are transgender have been allowed to compete for the title.

In the United States, some men who believe they are women have won beauty pageants. Townhall covered this year how Brian Nguyen, (pronounced Bree-Ann), who is “trans,” won a competition in New Hampshire to be titled “Miss Greater Derry 2023.”

A biological male won “Miss Greater Derry” which is a beauty pageant in New Hampshire under the “Miss America” organization. pic.twitter.com/aME4Gd4bhm — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 9, 2022

Another area where women are being erased is in sports. In women's sports, girls have been forced to compete with and share locker rooms with “transgender” biological males. In May, a male cyclist won a women’s race. As a result, the women he competed against refused to stand on the winners podium with him after the race.

Enough is enough! Empty podium except for the male who naturally finished atop all the women in the women's category. Despite there being a non-binary/trans category he easily could have competed in. Keep it up girls! #SaveWomensSports https://t.co/OcFnyUezYi — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) May 16, 2023

Earlier this year, Townhall published a roundup of all the biological males who were celebrated as “women” during Women’s History Month. This included male athletes, beauty influencers, beauty pageant winners, and foreign leaders who masquerade as women.