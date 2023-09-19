We Have a Date for the First Biden Impeachment Inquiry Hearing
Tipsheet

Newsom Refuses to Say If There Should Be Limits on Abortion

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  September 19, 2023 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

In an interview on Monday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) refused to say if there should be any restrictions on abortion. 

Newsom made the remarks in an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash.

“You have probably heard more and more Republicans…accuse Democrats of supporting abortion rights up to and after birth,” Bash said.

Newsom scoffed and claimed that this viewpoint is “political canard” and “total BS” and “made up.” 

Bash pointed out that in California, there is a law that says a woman can obtain an abortion up to the point of fetal viability, which, in California, is 24 weeks. Newsom added that there is a constitutional amendment to go on the ballot that includes more “nuance” when it comes to abortion.

“This is a false flag. This [abortion] is where they [Republicans] need to go in order to get out of the mess they’ve created because they don’t believe in fundamental choice and freedom for women,” Newsom claimed.

“At the end of the day, those examples [late-term abortions] are so extreme so rare, when you have literally viability issues that are deeply personal and painful…after you’ve picked out the name of the baby, and then you’re forced to make this terrible decision at the end of the term? And then to exploit that for political purposes?” Newsom said. 

“I just want to be clear because people are going to be listening very carefully to what you’re saying,” Bash interjected. 

“Yeah.”

“You do not believe it is the role of government, nationally or state government, to have any limits on the books legally–”

“The state of California has long believed in viability. I’ve long believed in viability. We went forward with a Constitutional amendment that’s created some questions as it relates to this. My point is, no one wants to see the late, late term abortions. No one’s out there promoting that. That’s not what the Democratic Party’s position is. That’s not what my personal position is. In those rare, and extremely rare, personal circumstances, one thing I absolutely believe, Donald Trump shouldn’t be making that decision. I sure as hell should not be making that decision. That’s a decision for the mother, the would-be mother, and for her doctor, and for whoever member of her family or priest who believes that’s [abortion] the right thing to do, ” Newsom said. 

Late last month, Townhall reported how former White House press secretary Jen Psaki claimed that “No on supports abortion up until birth.” Her statement came during the first GOP presidential debate when the candidates disagreed over abortion. However, many Democrats have gone on-the-record to express their support for abortions up until the moment the child is about to be born.

Not to mention, the Biden administration and many pro-abortion Senators worked to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA), which would have legalized abortion up until the moment of birth. 

In an interview this month, Vice President Kamala Harris refused to say if there should be any limitations on abortion during an interview with “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan.

“So, what is it that you believe? I mean, what week of pregnancy should abortion access be cut off?” Brennan asked the vice president. 

“We need to restore the protections of Roe v. Wade, we’re not trying to do something new,” Harris said before Brennan interjected. 

After the two went back and forth, Harris said she’d make herself “very clear” that the Biden administration wants to “put back the protections that are Roe v. Wade into law.”

“But, does it need to be specific in terms of defining where that guarantee goes up to and where it does not? Which week of pregnancy?“ Brennan pressed.

“We need to put back in place the protections of Roe v. Wade. We’re [Biden administration] not trying to do anything that did not exist before June of last year,” Harris responded. 

Later in the interview, Brennan said: “You need to be more precise.”

“I am being precise,” Harris retorted. “We need to put into law the protections of Roe v. Wade.”


