Another CA School District Will Protect Parents’ Rights in Education

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  September 16, 2023 4:45 PM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

On Thursday, another California school district passed a new policy to protect parents’ rights and notify them if their child requests to be identified as a gender other than their biological sex at school. 

According to KCRA, the Dry Creek Joint Elementary School District Board of Trustees passed the policy unanimously after two hours of public comment this week.

"Dry Creek is committed to working with parents and guardians, community, and educational partners in efforts that continue to promote a safe, welcoming and inclusive school environment for all students," the school district said in a statement. "As a District, we believe communication and honesty between students and families is profoundly important, and we encourage families to speak about sensitive and important matters."

Cara Hytoff, a mother in the district, told the outlet: “We really want parents to be notified of very important mental and health things that are going on with their students and we feel that teachers keeping secrets is not good for kids. It's not good for families. It's not good for teachers.”

School districts in California have recently been a battleground over transgender parental notification policies. Townhall previously reported how Chino Valley Unified School District moved forward with a policy of their own in July, prompting other nearby districts, like Orange Unified, to do the same

Shortly after, Townhall reported how Democrat California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed a lawsuit against the school district over the policy. And, a San Bernardino County Superior judge ruled that the Chino Valley Unified School District cannot enforce a new policy.

Earlier this month, another California school district paid $100,000 to settle a lawsuit after a mother, Jessica Konen, claimed that district supported her child’s gender transition and kept it a secret from her. 

