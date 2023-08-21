California School Districts Will Defy Newsom's Policies, Inform Parents of Children's Gender Identity

A third California school district may soon adopt a policy that would require schools to keep parents in the loop when it comes to their children’s education and gender identity, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times.

Reportedly, Orange Unified School District in Southern California is considering the policy. If passed, the principals, certified staff, and counselors would be required to notify parents in writing within three school days if a student identifies as a gender “other than the student's biological sex or gender listed on the student’s birth certificate.” This would apply across the board to students who want to play sports or access bathrooms and locker rooms other than their biological sex.

“The Board of Education supports the fundamental rights of parent(s) / guardian(s) to be informed of and involved in all aspects of their pupil’s education to promote the best outcomes,” the measure reads.

The notification policy also requires school staffers to inform parents if their child wants to go by a chosen name and/or preferred pronouns that match their gender identity.

Predictably, the president of the Orange Unified Education Association teachers union, Greg Goodlander, told the Times that “the union does not feel that this policy is needed.”

“There’s no evidence that suggests that such a policy would improve learning conditions or test scores,” he said. “This is a distraction, and it is political.”

Townhall covered how the Murrieta Valley Unified School District board announced it would take up a measure that would require school staff to “out” trans kids to their parents. This came after the Chino Valley Unified School District adopted this kind of policy and became the center of an investigation by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office shortly after.

“Chino Valley Unified’s forced outing policy threatens the safety and well-being of LGBTQ+ students vulnerable to harassment and potential abuse from peers and family members unaccepting of their gender identity,” California AG Rob Bonta said in a statement. “Students should never fear going to school for simply being who they are.”