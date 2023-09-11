CA Lawmakers Pass Bill Punishing Parents Who Do Not ‘Affirm’ Trans Children in Custody Battles

On Friday, the California State Assembly passed legislation that would require judges in child custody legal battles to consider whether a parent has “affirmed” their child’s belief that they are “transgender.”

The state assembly approved the legislation, A.B. 957, by a party-line vote of 57-16, according to KCRA. Now, the legislation is headed to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk.

Reportedly, Democratic Assemblymember Lori Wilson, who authored the bill, has a “transgender” child. She claimed that the legislation does not require parents to move forward with so-called “gender affirming” care, which includes hormone therapy treatment, puberty blockers, and sex reassignment surgery. This type of treatment is experimental, irreversible, and Townhall has reported how people who underwent this kind of surgery have lived to regret it.

"This does not put a thumb on the scale of one parent," Wilson reportedly told lawmakers on Friday. "It merely asks judges to consider this as one factor.”

"This trans conversation is very complicated and delicate, I do think there are parents who have different viewpoints," Assemblyman Bill Essayli, a Republican, reportedly said. "Especially young children who don’t know who they are. I think parents have to be given the space to go on that journey with their child."

“This bill is a wolf in sheep’s clothing,” Elon Musk wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “What it actually means is that if you disagree with the other parent about sterilizing your child, you lose custody. Utter madness!”

Townhall has covered how Chloe Cole, 19, grew up in California and got a double mastectomy when she was a minor. Now, she has “detransitioned” and filed a lawsuit against the health care provider that performed her surgery.

California isn’t the only left-leaning state looking to punish parents who do not want their child to transition to the opposite gender. A government agency in another state, Massachusetts, asked lawmakers to review the state’s child abuse laws to ensure that they apply to parents who will not allow their “transgender” children to transition. And, legislation pushed by Maryland Democrats would expand taxpayer-funded Medicaid coverage to include transgender care.