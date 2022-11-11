Ex-Trans Teen Announces Lawsuit Against Hospitals That Performed Permanent ‘Gender-Affirming’ Treatment

A teenage girl who de-transitioned from living as a boy announced this week that she is suing the organizations and doctors who facilitated the irreversible “gender-affirming” surgeries and treatments she endured as a minor.

Chloe Cole, now 18, made the announcement on Tucker Carlson’s show and followed-up her announcement on Twitter.

“My teenage life has been the culmination of excruciating pain, regret, and most importantly injustice,” Cole shared. “It is impossible for me to recoup what I have lost, but I will ensure no child will be harmed at the hands of these liars and mutilators. I am suing these monsters.”

The tweet specifies that the Center for American Liberty will sue Permanente Medical Group, Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals over the fact that they “performed, supervised, and/or advised transgender hormone therapy and surgical intervention for Chloe Cole when she was between 13-17 years old.”

Cole has spoken out on her heartbreaking experience several times in recent months in the wake of the Biden’s administration’s push for minors to receive “gender-affirming” care. Townhall covered how Cole shared that she received a double mastectomy at age 15 and came to regret her decision a year later.

According to the document Cole shared, she began suffering from “gender dysphoria” at age 9. The organizations she intends to sue allegedly pushed her to receive surgery and “off-label” hormone treatments and puberty blockers.

“Throughout Chloe’s medical experience in California, the facilities and institutions actively promoted, encouraged, and advertised the availability of these treatments. Chloe and her parents were not informed of the option for psychiatric treatment or an approach that attempted to treat the underlying psychological conditions to bring about a mental state congruent with Chloe’s biological sex,” it reads.

“Chloe will be seeking punitive damages based on the evidence of malice, oppression and fraud,” it concludes.

In a recent interview with the New York Post, Cole said she was “failed by the system” and that Biden’s rhetoric promoting transgender care is “dangerous.”

“He’s trying to advocate for further experimentation on children,” she said.