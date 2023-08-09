Dem Governor Declares State of Emergency Over Illegal Immigrants

On Tuesday, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, a Democrat, declared a state of emergency over the influx of illegal immigrants seeking shelter in the state, which reportedly includes eight sanctuary cities.

According to Healey’s announcement, more than 5,500 families, “including very young children and pregnant people, are living in emergency shelter and receiving supportive services from the state.”

“Many of these families are migrants to Massachusetts, drawn here because we are and proudly have been a beacon to those in heed. These families require help to obtain housing, food, medical care, education, diapers, and infant formula,” she added. “They are in danger of going without the most basic of human rights in one of the most prosperous places on earth.”

The announcement claimed that “the need for action is urgent” and that “over the past six months, the demand for emergency shelter has skyrocketed.”

“It’s more families than our state has ever served. Exponentially more,” Healey said in remarks about the state of emergency.

“These numbers are being driven by a surge of new arrivals in our country who’ve been through some of the hardest journeys imaginable. They’re the face of the national, international migrant crisis.”

As Townhall pointed out, Healey previously boasted that the state and its cities had the ability to label themselves as a “sanctuary” for illegal immigrants.

Other liberal areas, like New York and Chicago, have asked for help from the federal government over the surge of illegal immigrants entering the United States.

Last year, Florida GOP Governor and 2024 presidential candidate Ron DeSantis sent about 50 illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. The residents on the island launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money over the “humanitarian crisis,” claiming they didn’t have enough housing for the migrants. They sent the migrants away less than two days later to a military base on Cape Cod.

