Illegal Immigrant Reportedly Tried Taking Texas National Guard Soldier’s Weapon

A previously deported illegal immigrant with a criminal record reportedly tried taking a weapon from a Texas National Guard soldier on Tuesday as he fled the U.S.-Mexico border.

Ricardo Jamie-Ruiz, a Mexican citizen, was part of a group of migrants caught by Border Patrol agents in Mission, Texas, according to Fox News. At around 4 a.m., when the illegal immigrants were taken into custody, a Texas National Guard soldier was helping Border Patrol when JAmie-Ruiz allegedly fled and grabbed the soldier’s rifle “in an attempt to seize the weapon for himself.”

The soldier maintained possession of his weapon and Jamie-Ruiz was reportedly arrested after the incident.

Townhall covered this month how Vice President Kamala Harris, the “border czar,” claimed in an interview that the U.S.-Mexico border is “secure” and the way to deal with the border crisis is to provide a “pathway to citizenship.”Predictably, she blamed the Trump administration for the Biden administrations’ failure to handle the current border crisis.

“The border is secure, but we also have a broken immigration system, in particular, over the last four years before we came in, and it needs to be fixed,” Harris said in the interview with NBC News anchor Chuck Todd.

Kamala Harris insists that “the border is secure.” pic.twitter.com/LiEEBtju4r — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 12, 2022

Todd pointed out that the U.S. has had two million people cross the border, a record high.

“You’re confident this border’s secure?” he asked.

“We have a secure border, and that is a priority for any nation, including ours and our administration,” Harris answered before continuing to blame Trump.

"But there are still a lot of problems that we are trying to fix given the deterioration that happened over the last four years. We also have to put into place a law and a plan for a pathway for citizenship for the millions of people who are here and are prepared to do what is legally required to gain citizenship."

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis (FL) and Gov. Greg Abbott (TX) began sending illegal immigrants from the southern border to “sanctuary” cities like Chicago, New York City and Washington, D.C.

Mia noted how this month, DeSantis sent about 50 illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. The residents on the island launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money over the “humanitarian crisis,” claiming they didn’t have enough housing for the migrants. They sent the migrants away less than two days later to a military base on Cape Cod.

Martha’s Vineyard claims to be a “sanctuary” jurisdiction that welcomes illegal aliens. Most of those multi million dollar mansions are summer homes that are vacant most of the year. They can be used to house thousands of illegal migrants.



Time to walk the walk, Biden voters. pic.twitter.com/2OpC0UpSy8 — Christina Pushaw ?? ???? (@ChristinaPushaw) September 15, 2022

HAPPENING NOW: Migrants, flown into Martha’s Vineyard by Fl’s governor, are boarding buses. They’ll be heading to Joint Base Cape Cod, according to officials. 125 Mass National Guard members are being activated to assist. @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/RLwxNPu8GM — Emilie Ikeda (@EmilieIkedaNBC) September 16, 2022

As the migrants left the island, some of its residents claimed that they had been duped to coming to Martha's Vineyard and were told that jobs and shelter were awaiting them.