Pediatrician’s Group to Review Guidelines for Treatment of ‘Trans’ Youth

The American Academy of Pediatrics plans to review the evidence for irreversible, experimental transgender care for children and may amend its policies on the matter, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

Reportedly, the review will include evaluations of care such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy treatment. Children who identify as “transgender” and believe their biological sex does not align with their “gender identity” may undergo this type of care, in addition to irreversible sex reassignment surgery (via the Wall Street Journal):

The process, known as a systematic evidence review, typically looks at all relevant evidence behind any given treatment, adjusting for bias and other potential flaws. It will be conducted by an external organization, the AAP said. Its goal will seek to confirm best practices for treatments of transgender youth, adolescents and young adults, the AAP said. The association’s board, voting in its headquarters in the Chicago area, approved the external review on Thursday afternoon. The vote comes after a number of Republican-run states introduced bans or other restrictions on gender-affirming care, saying the science doesn’t support medical interventions. The systematic review “reflects the fact that the board is very concerned about the restrictions,” said AAP Chief Executive Mark Del Monte. The AAP issued a policy statement in 2018 supporting the use of gender-affirming care. The older policy was up for its mandatory, five-year review later this year. The board voted to reaffirm the policy, but officials said it could possibly be revised subject to the review. The stakes are potentially significant, with the review coming as the nation’s doctors face intense and growing scrutiny of their treatment of gender-diverse youth. The AAP is one of a number of medical associations whose guidelines for such treatments are cited in everything from court cases to insurance claims to media reports over whether medical interventions are appropriate for children.

Do No Harm, an organization that works to protect healthcare from a radical ideology, spoke out about the AAP's decision.

“By reaffirming its support of so-called “gender affirming care” for minors, the American Academy of Pediatrics continues to condone the harm of children who deserve so much more," Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, board chair, said. "We are, however, glad to see them acknowledge the reality that current scientific evidence raises serious doubt about the safety and efficacy of pediatric gender medicine by commissioning a systematic review of current medical research...We also encourage other societies, such as the Endocrine Society, to commission the same.”

The New York Times noted that the APP’s position has remained unchanged since 2018. But, in several European countries, medical providers have backtracked their stances on providing children with “gender-affirming care” over the lack of evidence that it helps adolescents. This includes England and Sweden, which Townhall has covered. And, Finland’s top gender expert said in a recent interview that “four out of five” children who believe they are transgender will grow out of this confusion in their teenage years.

To date, around 20 states in the United States have banned this kind of care for minors, according to the left-wing organization the Human Rights Campaign. This includes Texas, Florida, Tennessee, Louisiana, Arizona, and more.

Last month, Townhall covered how GOP Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance announced that he would introduce federal legislation to protect children from transgender care. The law would charge any individual who knowingly provides hormone therapy treatments, puberty blockers, and irreversible sex reassignment surgery to a minor with a Class C Felony. This would result in a prison sentence of 10 to 25 years and a fine up to $250,000. In addition, higher education institutions would be prohibited from instruction on this type of “healthcare.”

“Under no circumstances should doctors be allowed to perform these gruesome, irreversible operations on underage children,” Vance said in an interview with The Daily Caller. “With this legislation, we have an opportunity to save countless young Americans from a lifetime of suffering and regret.”