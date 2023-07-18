J.D. Vance Has a Message for Biden on Ukraine
GOP Senator to Introduce Legislation Banning Irreversible Transgender Surgeries for Minors

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  July 18, 2023 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar, File

GOP Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance will reportedly introduce legislation that will outlaw experimental, irreversible transgender surgeries for minors. 

Vance will introduce the legislation, called the “Protect Children’s Innocence Act.” which was introduced by Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) in the House of Representatives. Vance’s legislation was first reported by The Daily Caller

The law would charge any individual who knowingly provides hormone therapy treatments, puberty blockers, and irreversible sex reassignment surgery to a minor with a Class C Felony. This would result in a prison sentence of 10 to 25 years and a fine up to $250,000. In addition, higher education institutions would be prohibited from instruction on this type of “healthcare.”

“Under no circumstances should doctors be allowed to perform these gruesome, irreversible operations on underage children. With this legislation, we have an opportunity to save countless young Americans from a lifetime of suffering and regret. I want to thank Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene for leading on this issue, and I look forward to working with my Senate colleagues to protect children from these life-altering procedures,” Vance told the Caller.

The outlet noted that Greene’s legislation was introduced in August. The Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) sent a letter to every Republican in the House urging them to support it. 

Last week, Townhall reported that Loyola University, a Chicago-based Catholic school, is offering students a course in “transgender” medicine, including the treatment of “trans children.” 

“Loyola medical school has a responsibility to train students how to care for all patients no matter what their sexual orientation or psychological problems," Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, chairman of the organization Do No Harm, told Townhall. "But the idea that they should teach gender ideology goes far beyond either their responsibility or their scientific domain. In the face of scientific evidence that gender affirming surgery is likely unethical, and certainly experimental as is many other aspects of the gender, transformation regime, Loyola should halt this activity.”

In addition, a Gallup poll published last month found that a majority of Americans (55 percent) said that changing one’s gender was “morally wrong.” In 2021, this figure was 51 percent. 

