Tipsheet

A ‘Trans’ Murderer Was Sent to a Women’s Prison. Here’s What Happened Next.

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  July 31, 2023 11:30 AM
LightFieldStudios/iStock/Getty Images Plus

A male murderer who identifies as “transgender” and was sent to a women’s prison has been accused of “preying” on inmates and bragging about receiving “special treatment,” according to a report from Washington Free Beacon

Reportedly, Dana Rivers, 68, who was previously known as David Chester Warfield, shot and stabbed a lesbian couple and shot their son to death in November 2016. This month, Rivers was sentenced to life in prison, which Townhall covered.

A 2021 law on the books in California allows inmates to be placed in prisons that align with their “gender identity” instead of their biological sex, which gave Rivers access to Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla. 

“Rivers has been a problem since he rolled in the door,” one inmate at the facility told the Free Beacon. “He is trying to control the women, saying he gets to bypass everything — special treatment.”

In a telephone interview from the prison, a woman named Tomiekia Johnson said that one of her inmates caught Rivers leering at her. 

"She felt him looking at her, she said, ‘I felt someone watching me, and there he was, staring at my butt," Johnson said.

Reportedly, Johnson previously had a job at the prison, which she lost because she filed a complaint against the 2021 law allowing men into the prison as long as they identified as women. Last month, Rivers was moved into Johnson’s housing unit.

"I think it’s a slap in the face, because as much as they know I’ve been vocal about being housed with predators, and how much they target me, and how much it’s a known fact that they harass me and provoke me, for them to put him in the building with me is beyond negligent," Johnson said. "I feel betrayed by the prison for doing this."

Amie Ichikawa, the founder of Women II Women, which monitors the condition of women in prison in California, used to be an inmate at the prison. 

"Overall, the whole vibe is, how are we supposed to rehabilitate and recover from these traumas when we’re housed with the same kind of people we were trying to get away from?" Ichikawa said. "You thought prison would at least allow you to leave that behind while you work on yourself—meaning [leave behind] domestic abusers and woman beaters."

The Free Beacon noted that up to 86 percent of women who enter prison are victims of sexual violence. 

In 1999, Rivers was fired from his job as a high school teacher for discussing his plans to transition to live as a woman. He reportedly sued the school and received a $150,000 settlement and was a “high-profile” transgender activist.

“In total, 52 male inmates have been moved to women’s prisons in California so far. Many of the men do not even attempt to present as women,” the Free Beacon noted.

Last year, Townhall reported how a male prisoner named Demi Minor in New Jersey, who said he identified as a woman, ended up impregnating two female inmates at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women. In an interview with the New York Post, Minor's former foster mother, Dr. Wanda Broach-Butts, said that she believes Minor is a "psychopath" and used transgenderism as a "ploy" to get locked up among females. 

