Trans Prisoner Who Impregnated Two Inmates Is a 'Psychopath,' Former Foster Mother Says

The former foster mother of a biological male “transgender woman” prisoner who impregnated two female inmates has spoken out. In an interview, she said that she believes her former foster child is a manipulative “psychopath” and is using transgenderism as a “ploy” to get special treatment behind bars.

To recap, Townhall reported in April how two female prisoners housed at Edna Mahan Correctional Facility, an all-women’s prison in Clinton, New Jersey, fell pregnant after they each had sex with an inmate who identifies as transgender. The facility housed 27 transgender prisoners at the time and over 800 women altogether. Daily Mail reported that Demitrius “Demi” Minor, who is a 27-year-old biological male, admitted to impregnating both women.

Last month, Townhall covered how Minor was moved from Edna Mahan to the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility and complained about the experience in a blog post titled “Being Forced to Live in a Male Prison” on July 15.

This month, Minor’s former foster mother, Dr. Wanda Broach-Butts, told The New York Post that she believes Minor is a “psychopath.” She added that she is worried for the female inmates if Minor is returned to a women’s prison.

“I think all this about him being transgender is a ploy,” she told The Post. “He’s manipulating people to get a better situation for himself and to get attention. He’s learned the language to use. He’s dangerous and he’s a psychopath.”

Broach-Butts and Minor’s uncle told The Post that they did not see signs of gender dysphoria throughout Minor’s upbringing.

Broach-Butts, like several others who knew Minor a decade ago, said they never saw any instance of gender dysphoria or transgenderism in her youth. “He was angry at gay people when I knew him,” Broach-Butts said. Minor’s uncle, Tyrone Wright, said he hasn’t seen Minor since she went to prison but he never saw any gender dysphoria in his nephew. He does not believe Minor is truly transgender. “If I were incarcerated for any reason and was going to have to do a lot of time, I’d do everything I could to make it easier, you know what I’m saying?” Wright said. “I call bulls–t on this.”

The Post explained that Minor is serving a 30-year sentence for manslaughter and carjacking. Broach-Butts husband, Theotis Butts, was killed by Minor in 2011. One of Minor’s defense lawyers in 2011, Brad Wertheimer, told The Post that it was “the worst murder scene I have ever seen.”

“The dad was considered a great guy, an angel,” Wertheimer said.

Broach-Butts, 63, said she fostered a total of seven boys. She said it’s “not a good idea” to house biological males with female inmates and said Minor showed “no remorse” in court following her husband’s death.

In April, when news broke that Minor impregnated two inmates at Edna Mahan, women’s rights activist Kara Dansky appeared in an interview with Fox News where she slammed the facility for allowing transgender inmates.

“The story that’s happening in New Jersey is obviously horrible for so many reasons. We need to not have men being housed in women’s prisons,” Dansky said in the interview.

“But, a couple takeaways from this that I just want to point out are first of all, the state is not getting away with this by telling its residents that they are housing men in women’s prisons. What are doing, of course, is they are telling the residents that they are housing so-called ‘transgender women’ or ‘trans women’ in women’s prisons, suggesting that there is some sort of subcategory that is called ‘transgender women’ or ‘trans women’ and it’s not true. The fact of this story shoots a hole right through the trope that ‘trans women are women,” Dansky added.

I met Dansky in June at a rally on the 50th anniversary of Title IX. She told me in an interview that she is a Democrat but is “extremely disappointed” by how the Biden administration is erasing women and girls by redefining sex to include gender identity.

"Speaking solely for myself, I'm a lifelong Democrat. And I'm extremely disappointed in the current administration's attack on women's rights by redefining sex to include gender identity throughout federal administrative law," Dansky said.

"There's a bill pending in the Senate right now, called the 'Equality Act,' which would be a disaster for women and girls because it would redefine sex to include gender identity throughout federal civil rights law," she added.