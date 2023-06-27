Inspector General Slams 'Significant Misconduct' in New Report on Jeffrey Epstein's Death
And With Those Remarks, You Can See Why Kamala Harris' Poll Numbers Are...
'The What?': Presidential Hopeful Doesn't Know Who the Uyghurs Are
Did Anti-Trump Hysterics Force an NFL Player to Cancel His Charity Golf Tournament?
Joe Biden: 'I Sold a Lot of State Secrets'
The WH's Interesting Plan to Solve Kamala Harris' Historic Unpopularity
'Stone Cold Dead': Ron DeSantis Puts Cartel Operatives on Notice
RFK Jr. Sat Down With Bill Maher. One Part of the Interview Is...
'Give Us Pizza or Give Us Death!': NYC's Proposed Regulations Spark Fury
McCarthy Said Santos Shouldn't Run for Reelection. Here's How the New York Republican...
Is Pride Month Going to Turn Into...the Entire Summer?
Will Anyone Tell the American People the Truth About Ukraine?
When Tyranny Wears the Mask of Tolerance
New Poll: DeSantis Is Beating Biden Handily in Key Swing States, However...
Tipsheet

‘Transgender’ Murderer Who Targeted a Lesbian Couple Sent to Women’s Prison

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  June 27, 2023 12:15 PM
LightFieldStudios/iStock/Getty Images Plus

A biological male who identifies as a woman has been sent to a women’s state prison in California for killing a lesbian couple and their child in a “hate crime.” 

Dana Rivers, born David Warfield, 68, was a transgender activist and high school teacher. Last week, he was convicted of killing a married lesbian couple and their adopted son in Oakland, California in 2016. Rivers was sentenced to life in prison without parole and was sent to the Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla, according to the New York Post

Due to a 2021 law, transgender inmates in California can live in prisons that align with their gender identity instead of their biological sex. Rivers reportedly began to transition in 1999 and discussed it on ABC News’ 20/20 after having surgery in 2001.

Activists who spoke to the Post said they believed Rivers’ crime was a “hate crime against women.” Rivers shot Charlotte Reed, one of the victims, twice and stabbed her 40 times, the Post noted. Rivers shot and stabbed her wife, Patricia Wright, and shot their 19-year-old son Benny, who was adopted from Africa.

Recommended

And With Those Remarks, You Can See Why Kamala Harris' Poll Numbers Are Abysmal Matt Vespa

A neighbor reportedly called the police after hearing gunshots. Officers arrived and found Rivers holding a can of gasoline.

Kara Dansky, a women’s rights activist who wrote the book “The Abolition of Sex: How the Transgender Agenda Harms Women and Girls” told the Post that “when women kill they don’t usually do it so brutally.” 

“There was something truly vile about the way this was carried out and his obvious hatred of her,” Dansky added. “My feeling from knowledge of the case is that he killed her because he couldn’t be her and he shouldn’t be in prison with other women.”

The issue of men who believe they are “transgender” infiltrating women’s prisons has grown in recent years. In August, Townhall reported how a male prisoner named Demi Minor in New Jersey, who said he identified as a woman, ended up impregnating two female inmates at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women. In an interview with the New York Post, Minor's former foster mother, Dr. Wanda Broach-Butts, said that she believes Minor is a "psychopath" and used transgenderism as a "ploy" to get locked up among females. 

Earlier this year, a biological man in the United Kingdom who identified as a transgender woman was found guilty of raping two women, which Townhall covered. Shortly after, reports broke that the rapist, who goes by "Isla Bryson," would be housed in a women's jail while awaiting sentencing. Bryson's estranged wife, Shonna Graham, 31, told Daily Mail that Bryson was "bulls***ing" officials about being transgender to get "an easier life in prison." Bryson previously went by "Adam Graham." 

Following backlash from the public, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that Bryson would be removed from the women's prison. And now, there will be a "pause" until further notice on placing transgender prisoners with a history of violence against women in women's prisons.

Tags: LAW & ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

And With Those Remarks, You Can See Why Kamala Harris' Poll Numbers Are Abysmal Matt Vespa
Here's What Happened to the Bodies When the Titanic Submersible Imploded Matt Vespa
New Poll: DeSantis Is Beating Biden Handily in Key Swing States, However... Guy Benson
The WH's Interesting Plan to Solve Kamala Harris' Historic Unpopularity Julio Rosas
Joe Biden: 'I Sold a Lot of State Secrets' Matt Vespa
It Looks Like U.S. Attorney David Weiss and AG Merrick Garland May Have Deceived Congress Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
And With Those Remarks, You Can See Why Kamala Harris' Poll Numbers Are Abysmal Matt Vespa