‘Transgender’ Murderer Who Targeted a Lesbian Couple Sent to Women’s Prison

A biological male who identifies as a woman has been sent to a women’s state prison in California for killing a lesbian couple and their child in a “hate crime.”

Dana Rivers, born David Warfield, 68, was a transgender activist and high school teacher. Last week, he was convicted of killing a married lesbian couple and their adopted son in Oakland, California in 2016. Rivers was sentenced to life in prison without parole and was sent to the Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla, according to the New York Post.

Due to a 2021 law, transgender inmates in California can live in prisons that align with their gender identity instead of their biological sex. Rivers reportedly began to transition in 1999 and discussed it on ABC News’ 20/20 after having surgery in 2001.

Activists who spoke to the Post said they believed Rivers’ crime was a “hate crime against women.” Rivers shot Charlotte Reed, one of the victims, twice and stabbed her 40 times, the Post noted. Rivers shot and stabbed her wife, Patricia Wright, and shot their 19-year-old son Benny, who was adopted from Africa.

A neighbor reportedly called the police after hearing gunshots. Officers arrived and found Rivers holding a can of gasoline.

Kara Dansky, a women’s rights activist who wrote the book “The Abolition of Sex: How the Transgender Agenda Harms Women and Girls” told the Post that “when women kill they don’t usually do it so brutally.”

“There was something truly vile about the way this was carried out and his obvious hatred of her,” Dansky added. “My feeling from knowledge of the case is that he killed her because he couldn’t be her and he shouldn’t be in prison with other women.”

The issue of men who believe they are “transgender” infiltrating women’s prisons has grown in recent years. In August, Townhall reported how a male prisoner named Demi Minor in New Jersey, who said he identified as a woman, ended up impregnating two female inmates at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women. In an interview with the New York Post, Minor's former foster mother, Dr. Wanda Broach-Butts, said that she believes Minor is a "psychopath" and used transgenderism as a "ploy" to get locked up among females.

Earlier this year, a biological man in the United Kingdom who identified as a transgender woman was found guilty of raping two women, which Townhall covered. Shortly after, reports broke that the rapist, who goes by "Isla Bryson," would be housed in a women's jail while awaiting sentencing. Bryson's estranged wife, Shonna Graham, 31, told Daily Mail that Bryson was "bulls***ing" officials about being transgender to get "an easier life in prison." Bryson previously went by "Adam Graham."

Following backlash from the public, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that Bryson would be removed from the women's prison. And now, there will be a "pause" until further notice on placing transgender prisoners with a history of violence against women in women's prisons.