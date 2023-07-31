Greg Abbott Defends Floating Border Wall Following Biden DOJ's Lawsuit

Late last week, GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott defended his decision to create a floating border barrier in the Rio Grande to deter illegal immigrants from trying to cross into the United States.

Abbott’s remarks came shortly after President Joe Biden’s Justice Department announced a lawsuit against Texas over the floating border wall.

"I will do whatever I have to do to defend our state from the invasion of the Mexican drug cartels and others who have tried to come into our country illegally, and I will protect our sovereignty," Abbott said in his remarks to the state’s Republican county chairs, according to Fox 7 Austin.

"It's called operation hold the line," he added. "They are holding the line and ensuring that nobody enters the state of Texas illegally."

Townhall covered earlier this month how Abbott and the Texas Department of Public Safety announced that it would begin installing a new floating barrier on the Rio Grande.

New marine barrier installation on the Rio Grande begins today.



Texas DPS is overseeing the project in Eagle Pass.



More to come. pic.twitter.com/nHrTqUG7Fi — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 7, 2023

The buoys have arrived and the installation of the marine barrier on the Rio Grande begins today. #OperationLoneStar pic.twitter.com/43VEM1tfLu — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) July 7, 2023

A lawsuit was filed as soon as the buoys arrived. In response, Abbott said he believed that it would make its way to the Supreme Court.

“We will see you in court. And don't think the Travis Co. Court will be the end of it,” he wrote. “This is going to the Supreme Court. Texas has a constitutional right to secure our border.”

"Abbott sued over plan to deploy buoys in the Rio Grande."



We will see you in court.



And don't think the Travis Co. Court will be the end of it.



This is going to the Supreme Court.



Texas has a constitutional right to secure our border. https://t.co/1qg7tsrfI6 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 8, 2023



